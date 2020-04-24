Visitors to East Bay Regional Parks urged to wear masks and masks – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF) – The East Bay Regional Park District on Friday asked park visitors to wear face masks or other face covers in accordance with the recent Bay Area COVID-19 related facial coverage order in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marín, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Park visitors are expected to wear a covered face in parking lots, near parking areas and entrance gates and when they are standing or walking within six feet of someone else. Visitors will also be required to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"For the safety of people, the public, and park employees, visitors should follow all recommendations of local health agencies, including the new,quot; Cover Your Face "directive," said EBRPD CEO Robert Doyle. .

"Visitors should wear facial cloth covers with them when they are in regional parks and wear them when a six foot social distance cannot be maintained."

Runners and others who exercise at their local park should take extra precautions to avoid spreading the virus, such as exercising to keep others away when possible and avoid spitting.

Updates on coronavirus-related East Bay park closings can be found at ebparks.org/coronavirus.

