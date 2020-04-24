Victoria Justice to present Nickelodeon's rescheduled Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande and more

Nickelodeon is moving forward with his Kids & # 39; Choice Awards with a new date and with Victoria Justice as hostess. Initially scheduled for March 22, the award ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newly titled virtually produced Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together It will air on Saturday, May 2 at 8 pm ET / PT.

Celebrities slated to appear on video include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf. Appearances are also scheduled for cast members of The Avengers: Endgame, and a preview of Nickelodeon's new live-action series The astronauts from Imagine Entertainment.

Top nominees for the award show, which pays tribute to celebrities, movies, TV shows, games, and children's most favorites, include Avengers Endgame with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with five noms and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four each.

The nominees for the children's favorite TV show A series of unfortunate events, all of that, Bunk’d, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven's house.

Additionally, NBA champion LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, honoring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education.

Nickelodeon will also support the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end child hunger in the United States, and will present within the program a donation of $ 1 million in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together It is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz is the executive producer.