Verizon lost 84,000 pay TV subscribers in the first quarter as consumers continue to switch to streaming

Verizon lost 84,000 Fios TV subscribers and 68,000 postpaid mobile phone subscribers during the first quarter of 2020, as the telecommunications company continued to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its earnings report this morning, Verizon said it is seeing a "continuous shift from traditional linear video to outrageous offerings." That trend is not new, but generalized quarantines only help fuel it.

With 70 percent of Verizon stores closed, the company said it also saw a decline in equipment sales. Still, its consumer division reported 59,000 net additions to its Fios internet service.

Verizon had first-quarter revenue of $ 31.6 billion, which was below the Wall Street analyst's forecast of $ 32.4 billion.

Verizon's media division posted revenue of $ 1.7 billion for the first quarter, an annual decline of 4 percent. This was due to weak advertising trends last month, the company said; your media unit includes HuffPost and Yahoo.

“Before the COVID-19 crisis, year-over-year revenue trends continued the steady improvement seen throughout 2019. Verizon Media has seen higher levels of customer engagement on its platforms, but advertising rates have declined by the current environment. "

Verizon participates in the Keep Americans Connected pledge, waives late fees, and does not cancel customer service during the pandemic. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said in an interview on CNBC after today's earnings call that the company was working with customers who couldn't pay.

He also said that Verizon is still planning for its 5G rollout, despite people not going to stores to buy devices. "We have good connections to our supply chain," said Vestberg. "I think when people see the 5G enhancements, I think people will really want it."