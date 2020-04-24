Varun Dhawan's engagement was supposed to be announced today

Today is Varun Dhawan's birthday. The charming actor turns 33. Obviously, in the middle of the bull run, the actor celebrates his birthday at home with his family. However, if life had been normal, then the actor's birthday would have been quite special. The actor would have been busy promoting his next movie, Coolie No. 1. In addition, he reportedly announced his engagement to ladylove Natasha Dalal today.

According to newspaper reports, Varun's parents, David and Lali Dhawan, wanted to announce their engagement on their special day. Sources revealed, “The family had considered formally announcing Varun's engagement to longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the occasion. However, given the current scenario, they have decided to do it at the appropriate time. " Rumors were strong that this year Natasha and Varun would be getting married in December. But with the current scenario, nobody knows if the couple will choose a private ceremony or bring the date forward.

Meanwhile, Varun brought his birthday home. He shared photos on Instagram, where they saw him with his childish smile with a chocolate cake, waiting to blow out the candles. His next film is Coolie No. 1, which will be released on May 1, 2020. It is directed by Father David Dhawan.