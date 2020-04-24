Vanessa Hudgens – This is what you think of Zac Efron omitting Singalong virtual HSM Reunion

The former High School Musical stars had a great reunion while they were in quarantine as they got together to sing 'We're All in this Together'. from the official soundtrack! However, fans were disappointed that Zac Efron was missing, even though he did record an introductory video for it.

With that said, how did Vanessa Hudgens feel about her ex-boyfriend's absence?

As you may know, she was also part of ABC's The Disney Family Singalong alongside Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel!

Insider information tells HollywoodLife that she wasn't so affected by the fact that her ex chose not to join them for the song.

‘Vanessa is proud of what she did with her return to High School Musical, she really thought it was fun and for a good cause. Regardless of Zac not singing, it's nothing she can control. She did it for her reasons and he did it for her reasons, she can't take care of other plans. She is proud to have done it and that is all, "explained the source through the media.

Regarding his presentation clip, Zac addressed the audience and said, "Hello everyone, I hope you are safe and healthy, and that you are doing your best in these unprecedented times. It is a great pleasure. put on a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones, and I hope you remember, we're all in this together. "

Even though Zac at least recorded that sweet message for the rest of the cast's virtual gathering amid the pandemic, many die-hard fans were still very disappointed that he didn't sing with them.

Apparently, though, he had his legitimate reasons, including the fact that he would rather not interact with Vanessa again after her painful breakup, as well as not wanting to 'stop'. too much in HSM since his career is so much more than that.



