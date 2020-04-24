USC defends acceptance of $ 20 million in federal coronavirus relief funds amid backlash – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Despite the backlash, the University of Southern California is defending its acceptance of $ 20 million in emergency grants through federal coronavirus relief funds.

While it is not the only prestigious university receiving federal funds, others include Harvard and Yale, many returned the money amid complaints.

USC said Thursday it will keep the money, because it is lower endowed than most other universities, and provides $ 640 million in financial aid to students each year, much more than most other universities.

As debate rages on as to whether or not a large university or corporation should receive coronavirus relief funds, many small businesses in the area are struggling to receive money.

"We need everything we can to keep our doors open right now," said Renee Kennedy, owner of the Earth Baby boutique. She is among the small business owners who did not get a loan from the paycheck protection program.

"And then we heard that these big million dollar corporations are the ones that get all the money and the universities … it just doesn't seem right," he continued.

In addition to prestigious universities, large corporations, such as the owners of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse chain, received millions. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said more regulations will be put in place this time to prevent corporations from receiving PPP funds. Large companies that have already received loans will be asked to repay them.

A new federal aid package recently approved by Congress includes an additional $ 370 billion for small businesses. Kennedy said she is also not convinced that her business will see money this time.

If you don't, you're not sure how much longer you can keep your business afloat.

"People are not spending money right now," said Kennedy. "We don't have big reserves."