US FCC votes to open additional spectrum for Wi-Fi use – Latest news

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to adopt new rules to open a new slice of spectrum for Wi-Fi use as the number of devices is expected to increase rapidly.

The FCC voted to make 1,200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use and to help introduce Wi-Fi 6, the next generation is expected to be more than 2-1 / 2 times faster than the standard current.

Wi-Fi allows people to access the internet, but it also connects devices like thermostats, baby monitors, refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines to networks.

The commission is also exploring whether low-power devices can use the band as "accessibility technology for Americans with disabilities, virtual reality games, augmented reality glasses, in-vehicle systems and other emerging technologies," said the FCC president. , Ajit Pai.

Tech firms support the action. Facebook Inc said the move "comes at a critical time to improve Internet connectivity and will complement the implementation of 5G."

Some companies, including utility companies and network users, have raised concerns about interference from additional Wi-Fi use.

AT,amp;T Inc said that "the FCC order will allow the introduction of devices that can damage, or even eliminate, the links in the networks that monitor our electricity network, allow the first responders to communicate and provide mobile broadband services to millions of Americans, particularly in rural areas. "

The Public Services Technology Council said that "the FCC appears to have decided to adopt a much riskier approach that does not control low-power indoor operations."

Pai said he was confident that the public services, public safety and wireless backhaul operations currently using the band will be protected from interference.

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said the spectrum is expected to "spur new efforts by many broadband providers, retailers, restaurants and others offering free access to public Wi-Fi at hot spots across the country."

Comcast Corp said the order "will dramatically improve Wi-Fi performance and capacity, and protect existing users of the spectrum." Amazon.com Inc said the FCC request "paves the way for a more innovative future and will allow us to deliver a smarter, faster, and more convenient customer experience."

The National Association of Broadcasters said it was disappointed with the vote, saying the FCC "surprisingly renounces any independent analysis that the interference will not be too bad or happen too often. This,quot; finger-crossing "approach is bad policy and it's not what is required under the law. "

Unlicensed spectrum is expected to handle 70% of traffic as 5G usage expands.

