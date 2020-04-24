US Army USA Awards ECS contract for artificial intelligence platform – Defense Blog

ECS, a US leader in advanced technology and engineering solutions, received a contract from the US Army. USA For $ 83 million for an artificial intelligence platform.

The US Department of Defense. USA It has contracted with ECS to create improved combined artificial intelligence (AI) prototypes, according to a recent service press release.

Managed by the US Army Contracting Command. The new agreement is a 3-year, cost plus fixed rate contract with an estimated end date of March 26, 2023.

Artificial intelligence (AI) already surrounds us in our devices, cars, and homes. We accumulate capabilities and take them for granted as your benefits accrue.

AI-based systems already permeate our daily lives. The list of the world's largest companies is dominated by corporations that rely on or rely heavily on artificial intelligence, such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook. Amazon recently launched Rekognition, an image and video analysis tool that anyone can add to a software application. In fact, the police are already using facial recognition software.

AI systems provide predictive analytics to interpret human input, determine what we likely want, and then provide us with highly relevant information.

AI is no longer a technology reserved for a handful of multi-million dollar fighter jets. Advances in hardware technology provide cheaper, smaller, and more powerful processors that can be cost-effectively integrated into individual Soldier teams and shipped by the hundreds of thousands. These advances in hardware are what enable the "internet of things,quot; and what will become the internet of things on the battlefield.

As for ECS, this company offers advanced solutions in the cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), modernization of applications and IT, science and engineering. The company solves complex and critical challenges for customers across the US public sector. USA, Defense, intelligence and commercial industries.