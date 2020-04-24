Up News Info investigates: which neighborhoods are at high risk for COVID-19 – Up News Info

A Up News Info investigation found that Twin City neighborhoods are at high risk for COVID-19. We partnered with Wilder Research to identify places where Minnesotans could suffer the most serious consequences.

At Wilder Research, Allison Liuzzi tracks trends in issues that affect our quality of life, and we've never seen a threat quite like COVID-19 before.

"Knowing where there are potential higher-risk communities means we can go in and create specific strategies," said Liuzzi.

Wilder's team devised this map to answer where. The neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul are at high risk of contracting the virus. Seven different risk factors landed different parts of the cities in red. These are risks that the CDC says will make COVID-19 more serious: asthma, COPD, heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, and kidney disease.

A population over 60 years old and the state of poverty also play a role in the date.

"More than 66,000 people in Minneapolis live in these high-risk areas or areas highly concentrated by risk factors and about 88,000 in St. Paul," said Liuzzi.

That's 16% of Minneapolis residents and 27% of St. Paul's population. The tan color of the map represents one or two risk factors; red from three to seven. Like the Near North neighborhood in Minneapolis and its Cedar Riverside, Camden and Phillips communities.

Everyone has a greater number of risk factors for COVID-19 on their streets. In St. Paul, the highest-risk neighborhoods are most widespread: Payne-Phalen, Frogtown, Thomas Dale, and Downtown are just a few of those Wilder identified as most at risk.

"What we are discovering is that Minnesota was already on shaky ground entering this pandemic," Liuzzi said.

Liuzzi points to stagnant levels of poverty, income, and health insurance coverage as past problems that play a role now.

Pat McKone is the senior director of health promotion and advocacy for the American Lung Association.

"I really hope we are learning the lesson that health is not the same for everyone," said McKone.

She says poorer neighborhoods are often more exposed to air pollution from industrial plants. McKone also points to research that shows that African Americans suffer from far more lung diseases like COPD and asthma.

"One of our mottos is when you can't breathe, nothing else matters and I think that applies to the situation we are in today," said McKone.

Kris Ehresmann is the Director of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health.

"When we look at the data now we see some disparities," said Ehresmann.

Regarding incident rates, the Minnesota Department of Health reports 24 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 thousand whites in the state. But 42 cases for every 100,000 blacks.

Perhaps the most revealing numbers in this pandemic are how risk factors turn into underlying health conditions.

“The role of the underlying health conditions is important. When we look at the general cases, 58% have an underlying health condition, if we look at the hospitalized cases, that number increases to 80%. For those in intensive care it's 83% and then with our deaths, 98% of our deaths have an underlying health condition, "said Ehresmann.

That's why protecting high-risk people is considered the number one priority. The state knows that specific testing and surveillance will help in that fight.

"What they have done is wonderful information," said Ehresmann.

Believing Wilder's research will help. Where more information can only help us all move forward.

"The more we know, the better our efforts will be to prevent, try to identify who has this disease, and try to treat people effectively," Liuzzi said.

You can find more research Wilder just released on COVID-19 by clicking here.

The counties of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Ramsey and Hennepin have provided us with insight into how they are protecting vulnerable populations, including working across language and technology barriers and communicating through social media, community radio and television. Here are his plans:

MINNEAPOLIS PLAN

Create, translate and distribute print communication materials to community organizations (including our 11 EP MOU partners serving priority cultural communities). Examples: Somali physical distance materials for the Cedar Riverside Neighborhood Council; flyers for the Division of Indian Works to distribute to Native American food shelf customers; Customized messaging and signage for essential corner shop owners / buyers / workers in North Minneapolis.

Conduct a community survey to provide targeted education, print materials, assess needs, and connect people to resources. Emphasis on North Minneapolis and South Minneapolis low-income pockets (Powderhorn, Phillips, Central, Cedar Riverside): Small businesses and community spaces. Churches and mosques Metro Transit bus stops / shelters (primarily along commercial corridors in north Minneapolis and along Chicago / Bloomington Aves in south Minneapolis) Parks and outdoor spaces.

Outreach and Communications of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) Development of printed materials in various languages ​​for publication in high-rise buildings. Weekly phone calls with MPHA leaders to identify needs and connect them to resources (for example, gave them ideas for volunteers and groups that could help make social isolation phone calls to seniors, connected them to the Fire Department to see how they could help with food / supplies, high altitude distribution, etc.)

Share weekly email updates with over 220 community and neighborhood organizations on funding opportunities, community resources, links to communication materials.

The structure of our CE Section, especially our Activation Branch, uses NCR, Promise Zone and ReCAST links that serve as connectors to specific communities (see PowerPoint)

Participated in 6 COVID-19 Cultural Community Briefings to share information and discuss areas of interest with the community.

I developed a Shared Energy Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to report the response from the Department of Health. The members are representative of the communities that suffer the most from the effects of COVID-19. The group consists of 21 members.

Match community donations with community needs.

Coordinate the needs for PPE and cloth face masks with the resources available to provide these items to community members.

Connect with the city's cultural radio shows. The city has weekly programs on KMOJ 89.9 FM (English); La Raza 95.7 FM (Spanish); KALY 101.7 FM (Somali); and WIXK AM 1590 (Hmong.) These are expanded and paid contracts.

The city has also brought the earned media to additional radio shows on KFAI.

Creation of web pages and social media posts in the language. (See minnneapolismn.gov/coronavirus)

Partnership with Minnesota Department of Health, Hennepin County, Ramsey, and others to expand and share content, including translated materials, social content, and videos. We meet weekly with these organizations to share resources, identify gaps, and discuss solutions.

Neighborhood and Community Relations have been engaged through their work / connections and relationships throughout the year, as well as with the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

S T. PLAN PABLO

Click here to see the plan of San Pablo.

HENNEPIN COUNTY PLAN

Although COVID-19 generates a public health response, it also requires a comprehensive approach to participation. A commitment perspective emphasizes relationships, trust, and partnerships as core competencies for community preparedness, response, and recovery. Being inclusive, building trust in alliances with key community providers, community leaders, employees and stakeholders is critical during this pandemic because it affects every area of ​​life and disproportionately affects communities facing existing disparities.

Our engagement process follows a "listen and respond,quot; approach to working with the community. The pandemic has created a moment of fear and confusion in our communities. We want to know which communities are struggling now to deal with the situation. We can help our communities in Hennepin County access accurate and timely information and resources.

Our COVID-19 engagement work is led by Kelsey Dawson Walton. Kelsey is the county's community engagement manager. He leads a team of 25 people, with diverse skills and backgrounds, from across the county. Additionally, we are working closely with neighboring jurisdictions, including Minneapolis, Ramsey County, and the Minnesota Department of Health, to ensure coordination and coherence of the communities we all serve.

Engagement tactics

Our engagement work occurs in many ways, depending on the needs, preferences, and problems of the community. Here are four selected examples of our work so far:

Translations / Interpretation: We have compiled a list of translated materials and videos for different cultural communities on COVID-19 related topics that directly respond to the needs of the community. We have also produced some of ours, both print and video. (look down)

Countywide Coordinated Approach: Community Participation Needs Assessment to obtain input and feedback from county employees who have participation roles in Hennepin County to identify needs to inform response.

County Services Helpline: Utilizing a long-standing county helpline (612-348-300), we established an integrated approach with census, election and human services browsers to answer calls from residents, including the pertinent information about COVID-19 and we extend the hours for Afternoons and weekends. (Since April 1, there have been more than 400 evening and weekend calls).

Distribution of supplies: One of the main concerns we are hearing in the community is from PPE, such as cloth masks, hand sanitizer, and disposable gloves. While these supplies remain difficult to obtain, we will begin delivering gloves and dust masks this week for single use only and will continue to work with our partners to address additional needs as they arise.

RAMSEY COUNTY PLAN

Ramsey County is working in multiple ways to protect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its vulnerable populations and to address the needs in different communities. This work covers a wide range of actions taken by the county and the work done by staff in all departments to provide new or redesigned services and supports, to engage people from different communities to answer questions and concerns they have, share information about county and partner resources and provide basic health education on COVID-19.

Our focus on vulnerable populations includes:

People in congregational living settings and people at high risk due to age and underlying health conditions;

Individuals from all communities of color who constantly experience racial and health disparities;

Members of the Hmong, Somali, Oromo, Karen, Hispanic / Latino community with language and technology barriers to receive information and access services;

Individuals experiencing homelessness;

People in poverty and economically difficult.

As we work to serve these populations, we are using the following strategies: