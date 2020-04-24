UK financier Head Gear launches $ 25 million credit line for Serbian outbreaks – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: London-based financier Head Gear Films, who recently backed the upcoming release of John Michael McDonagh The forgiven and Halle Berry Bruised, is creating a $ 25 million line of credit to finance filming productions in Serbia.

The facility will be operated in association with the Belgrade-based production team Balkanic Media, which has been founded by Battleship filmmaker Jonathan English with Los Angeles-based producer James Gibb.

The fund will transfer the reimbursement from the government in Serbia, which stands at 25% for qualifying film and television productions (up to 30% for qualified Serbian acting expenditure with a budget of € 5M + ($ 5.4M) ), in addition to offering debt and gap financing for Balkanic's service productions and its own original content.

Related story The debut of SXSW Nixed, the Afghan war thriller directed by Rod Lurie & # 39; The Outpost & # 39; lands screen media deal

Head Gear, which was founded by Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, said the fund would focus on television series, but would also be available for single image funding.

"I have always liked expanding into other areas and this partnership with Balkanic will build on our growing television whiteboard and continue to lay the groundwork in other territories. In addition to its home territory in the UK, Head Gear has a secure foothold in Australia and Los Angeles, with offices in both countries, "said Hunt." I have known Balkan partners Jonathan and James since the mid-1990s, so this is the perfect place for a new company in Serbia. "

"Serbia offers producers incredible value for money, we are delighted to partner with Phil and Head Gear Films, this agreement enables Balkanic to provide third-party producers, studios and TV networks with a set of financing options including state rebate funding, "Gibb added.

“Serbia has positioned itself not only as a filming location, but as a reliable production partner. Government reimbursement combined with low production costs, world class PFI studies and highly experienced staff make Serbia the unbeatable deal in Europe, ”added English.

Balkanic is currently filming the third season of the series. The outpost at PFI Studios in Belgrade for Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment. The company has also produced episodes of Seal team for CBS and independent films The deal and AI. Growing.