UFC will resume on May 9 with the first of three events in a week

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will face closed doors in Florida on May 9 in the first of three UFC events in the space of a week.

UFC President Dana White promised that UFC 249 would continue next month after the event scheduled to take place in Brooklyn last weekend was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: White says ESPN asked him "not to go,quot; with the California card.

Four other shows were canceled this week, but White revealed that the action will return at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9, and that there will be more contests on May 13 and 16.

Only "essential personnel,quot; will be allowed on site for all three cards.

After seeing a fight with lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov postponed for the fifth time, this one due to the COVID-19 outbreak, No. 1 contender Ferguson will lock horns with Gaethje for the interim championship at UFC 249.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and former starter Dominick Cruz will also face off in the Octagon.

"I can't wait to offer great fights for the fans," said White.