UFC to hold 3 fanless shows in Jacksonville, Florida – Up News Info

The UFC will return to competition on May 9 for three fanless shows in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced plans on Friday to return to action after postponing and canceling various shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 will take place on May 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville without the attendance of fans. The pay-per-view program will continue to be spearheaded by Tony Ferguson's interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White also plans to hold shows May 13-16 on the same arena in North Florida. Only White "essential personnel,quot; will be in the arena, according to White.

"I can't wait to offer great fights for the fans," White said in a statement. "My team is ready to start and the fighters are excited to be back there with these consecutive events."

The UFC has been out of action since it had a full fight card in an empty arena in Brazil on March 14. But White has decided to return to action while the rest of the sports world remains closed.

UFC 249 was held almost on tribal land in central California on April 18, but the show was postponed on April 9 at the urging of ESPN and Disney, the UFC streaming partners. Prominent California state officials opposed the UFC's plan to hold a show there. However, the promotion plans have satisfied Florida officials, including the Florida State Boxing Commission, which regulates MMA in the state.

"The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that has come up with a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are delighted that our city stands out nationally," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

