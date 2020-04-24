UFC to hold 3 fanless shows in Jacksonville, Florida – Up News Info

The UFC will return to competition on May 9 for three fanless shows in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced plans on Friday to return to action after postponing and canceling various shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 will take place on May 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville without the attendance of fans. The pay-per-view program will continue to be spearheaded by Tony Ferguson's interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

UFC President Dana White also plans to hold shows May 13-16 on the same arena in North Florida. Only White "essential personnel,quot; will be in the arena, according to White.

"I can't wait to offer great fights for the fans," White said in a statement. "My team is ready to start and the fighters are excited to be back there with these consecutive events."

The UFC has been out of action since it had a full fight card in an empty arena in Brazil on March 14. But White has decided to return to action while the rest of the sports world remains closed.

UFC 249 was held almost on tribal land in central California on April 18, but the show was postponed on April 9 at the urging of ESPN and Disney, the UFC streaming partners. Prominent California state officials opposed the UFC's plan to hold a show there. However, the promotion plans have satisfied Florida officials, including the Florida State Boxing Commission, which regulates MMA in the state.

"The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that has come up with a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are delighted that our city stands out nationally," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

ESPN also agrees with White's current plan, according to a statement released by the network: "Sports play an important role in people's lives and can provide moments of escape in difficult times. We hope to bring the UFC to fans again. "

The UFC issued a brief statement about its health and safety precautions for shows in Florida. The promotion says that all athletes and staff will be subject to "a series of precautionary measures, such as participating in advanced medical examinations and temperature controls and following social distancing guidelines."

UFC 249 will include two title fights, with bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defending his belt against former champion Dominick Cruz. The card also includes a heavyweight fight between contenders Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, along with a showdown between veteran contenders Anthony Pettis and Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone.

Only a few UFC fighters have expressed concern over White's determination to continue fighting amid the pandemic, and most have been publicly eager to return despite health concerns around the world. MMA fighters are traditionally not paid unless they compete, though Bellator and other promotions have provided help to their fighters in the past few weeks after closing.