Uber faces criticism for stopping food deliveries to San Francisco's low-income neighborhood

Uber has informed residents of the Treasure Island neighborhood of San Francisco that it will no longer make Uber Eats deliveries in the area due to new municipal regulations that temporarily limit delivery fees.

Uber says regulations limit "the company's ability to cover operating costs." But San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney criticized Uber for his approach, saying he is cutting off service to a low-income neighborhood in retaliation for city policy, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"This is DESPICABLE, outrageous behavior by @UberEats," Haney said in the first of a series of tweets. "Commission limits are to protect small businesses and ensure they can survive during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. Uber responds by cutting off access to essential assets of low-income communities of color like Treasure Island. " he continued.

You can read Uber's message to the neighborhood, as well as part of Haney's response in the tweets. embedded below:

Treasure Island is 10 minutes from downtown without traffic. There haven't even been many deliveries overall. They are a company worth billions. This is not about cost. This is retaliation. And it is blatantly discriminatory. I am disgusted by this. @Uber This is shameful. – Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) April 24, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued an order to limit the fees food delivery companies can charge restaurants by 15 percent on April 10, in an effort to help small businesses during the pandemic COVID-19. The limit means that Uber might not make as much money with Uber Eats deliveries as it normally would, as its commissions can be as high as 30 percent.

"We are working to comply with the San Francisco order in a way that minimizes the disruption to the safe and reliable services that our users deserve," Uber said in a statement to The edge. “Unfortunately, however, the restrictions imposed by this order forced us to update our service area to reduce operating costs. We are hopeful that the temporary changes that companies were forced to make will not further harm those we are trying to help during this time: customers, small businesses, and delivery people. "

Uber Eats first arrived at Treasure Island on April 3, according to the San Francisco ChronicleThis means that the food delivery service was only available in the neighborhood for approximately three weeks before it was withdrawn.

Uber has a history of openly rejecting or even misleading local governments when regulations threaten their ability to do business. Uber has also encouraged citizens to express their support for lawmakers over laws that would favor the company.