Two promising coronavirus drugs simply failed in clinical trials – BGR

Two studies focusing on the most promising coronavirus drugs have just given bad news about COVID-19 treatments.

An observational study of hydroxychloroquine in New York revealed that the drug showed no promise in COVID-19 patients who experienced severe symptoms.

Additionally, a randomized clinical trial of remdesivir from China revealed that the drug had no effect in patients experiencing severe cases of coronavirus.

More than four months after the emergence of the new coronavirus, the world is still mostly trapped inside as it seeks to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent the collapse of medical systems. We don't yet have a drug that works against COVID-19 or a vaccine, but that's because we're just getting started. A vaccine is likely to be ready for mass inoculations in 12 to 18 months. Before that happens, we'll also find out if any of the promising COVID-19 treatments you've heard about on television really work. There are already new results for two of these promising drugs, but none shows any promise. The good news is that they are not definitive and more research on hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir is required.

Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine is the controversial malaria medication that President Trump enthusiastically praised on television despite insufficient evidence to justify such praise. He even said that the administration bought 29 million doses of the drug. Recent studies from France and Brazil revealed that hydroxychloroquine is not as effective as believed against the new coronavirus, and said that some patients may have serious heart incidents due to the drug. Now, a new study by the New York State Department of Health has more bad news about hydroxychloroquine.

600 patients from 22 hospitals in the New York metropolitan area were included in the study, CNN reports, and the investigation revealed that the drug did not have the desired effect. "We don't see a statistically significant difference between patients who took the drugs and those who didn't," said Dean of the University of Albany School of Public Health, David Holtgrave, of the study, which has not yet been reviewed or published. .

Of the 600 patients, 300 took the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, 200 took one of the two medications, and 100 took neither. Doctors were more likely to prescribe the medications to very ill patients, including people who had diabetes and coronary heart disease, or who were more likely to have difficulty breathing on admission.

Because these patients were in poorer condition, they had higher death rates and cardiac complications. CNN notes that once the researchers made a statistical adjustment, they found no significant difference in death or complication rates between patients who took the drug and those who did not.

It is important to note that this is not a study that respects the double-blind randomization rule. That's the gold standard in medicine, and it's the type of research that could yield more objective results. In double-blind randomized trials, the drug and a placebo pill are randomly administered to patients regardless of their medical condition. More importantly, doctors treating patients don't know who took the drug, in this case hydroxychloroquine.

Still, the observational study from New York remains relevant because of the anecdotal evidence it provides. Treatment of severe cases with hydroxychloroquine does not always work. The study does not explain what would happen to people who experience milder cases of COVID-19 and who are receiving hydroxychloroquine treatment.

Image source: FILIPPO VENEZIA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Remdesivir

The first results of a remdesivir trial that respected the gold standard explained above have been published and then deleted by the World Health Organization (WHO). “The authors provided a draft of the document to WHO and inadvertently posted it on the website and withdrew it as soon as the error was noticed. The manuscript is being peer-reviewed, and we are awaiting a final version before the WHO comments, "said a spokesman. The Guardian.

The drug that Gilead developed for Ebola has been seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Recently, a study of remdesivir that has not yet been published leaked in Chicago and said that mild cases may experience a faster recovery after treatment with remdesivir.

The new study published by the WHO comes from China and analyzes serious cases of COVID-19. 237 patients with severe symptoms were included in the study, including 158 people who were randomized to remdesivir and 79 who received a placebo pill. There was no difference between the two groups in terms of recovery time. 14% of people who received remdesivir died compared to 13% of people who took placebo.

Additionally, side effects have been observed that prompted researchers to stop it earlier. "Remdesivir was stopped early in 18 (11.6%) patients due to adverse effects, compared to 4 (5.1%) in the control group," the report said.

Like hydroxychloroquine, this is just one of the remdesivir studies out there and more research is required. The Chicago study seemed to suggest that the drug might work in people with mild symptoms. More studies will provide additional information on both proposed therapies. Any drug that does not involve Trump's suggestions to emit light into the human body or flood the veins with dangerous chemicals is worth exploring.

Image Source: STEPHANIE LECOCQ / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock