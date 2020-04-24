Two arrested in connection with the death of Montara Fentanyl – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (Up News Info SF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with several drug-related crimes after the death of a man last year from a fentanyl overdose.

Ronald Johnson, 50, and Lisa Anderson, 48, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of selling a controlled substance, maintaining or operating a drug house, conspiracy, and inflicting extensive bodily harm, according to the County Sheriff's Office. of San Mateo.

In March, officers began an investigation into the death of Aaron McGregor, a Montara resident who died last year from a lethal dose of

fentanyl

Investigators identified two suspects responsible for selling McGregor fentanyl, agents said.

Detectives on Thursday obtained arrest warrants for Johnson and Anderson and an order to search their residence in Pacifica.

Both suspects were detained without incident, and a search of their residence resulted in the confiscation of 15 suspected firearms.

fentanyl and additional paraphernalia, the deputies said.