Twitter reacts to the Bears making Cole Kmet 10th tight end on the list

The Bears are a tight end addition far from being able to put a tight end only offense on the field.

Chicago selected Cole Kmet of Notre Dame with the 43rd overall pick on Friday. Kmet will likely join free agent acquisition Jimmy Graham at the top of the team depth chart (listed alphabetically below).

Here is a list of tight ends on the Bears after recruiting Cole Kmet. Ben braunecker

Darion Clark

Jimmy Graham

Demetrius Harris

J.P. Holtz

Jesper Horsted

Cole Kmet

Dax Raymond

Eric Saubert

Adam Shaheen#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/S7Izv0j33A – Sports news (@sportingnews) April 25, 2020

Unless coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace have a groundbreaking new offense (devilish scheme) to overload the field with tight ends, most of these guys won't be on the roster when the season starts.

Ryan Pace's plan to put together a list of 53 tight ends so that no one else has a tight end is definitely high risk / high reward. – Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 24, 2020

Kmet is from the Chicago area and went to college at nearby Notre Dame. He was excited when he got the call that he would stay home with the Bears.

Really cool reaction from Cole Kmet and his family when they found out he's a Chicago bear. (Via @ colekmet / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/s2vtauBnP8 – Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 25, 2020

The Bears hope Kmet will become the best in the group.

It is currently against CDC guidelines for all Bears TEs to be together in the same room. – Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) April 25, 2020

10 Tigh Ends is so funny. If the Bears are going to be bad, at least be fun and 10 tight ends are fun (I also love the selection) – Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 25, 2020