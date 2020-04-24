Home Entertainment Trump criticized after suggesting people inject disinfectant to combat COVID-19

Trump criticized after suggesting people inject disinfectant to combat COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

President Donald Trump faces harsh criticism once again after he seemed to suggest that people could inject disinfectant to help cure COVID-19.

"The virus dies faster in sunlight," Trump said during one of his daily briefings.

"Suppose we hit the body with tremendous light, be it ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said it hasn't been verified because of the evidence," Trump said. "And then I said, assuming you brought light into the body, what you can do through the skin or otherwise, and I think you said you're going to try that too."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©