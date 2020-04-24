Trump criticized after suggesting people inject disinfectant to combat COVID-19

President Donald Trump faces harsh criticism once again after he seemed to suggest that people could inject disinfectant to help cure COVID-19.

"The virus dies faster in sunlight," Trump said during one of his daily briefings.

"Suppose we hit the body with tremendous light, be it ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said it hasn't been verified because of the evidence," Trump said. "And then I said, assuming you brought light into the body, what you can do through the skin or otherwise, and I think you said you're going to try that too."

Then he continued: "I see the disinfectant that removes it in a minute, a minute. And is there any way we can do something like that by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it? As you can see, it gets into the lungs, does a large number in the lungs, so it would be interesting to see that. "

Dr. Vin Gupta, a contributor to MSNBC, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert, quickly shut down the Trump events.

"This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleaning product into the body is irresponsible and dangerous. It is a common method that people use when they want to commit suicide."

We believe Trump should ask these questions before his daily briefings instead of spreading misinformation in front of millions of citizens.