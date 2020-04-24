Trump approved Georgia's plan to reopen before attacking it

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that they approved his aggressive plan to allow the companies to reopen, just a day before Trump turned to face and publicly criticize the plan, according to two administration officials.

The green light for Pence and Trump came in separate private conversations with the Republican governor before Kemp announced his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions and after it was revealed on Monday, authorities said. Trump's sudden change came only after top health advisers reviewed the plan more closely and convinced the President that Kemp was risking further spread of the virus by moving too fast.

"I told Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that I totally disagree with his decision to open certain facilities," Trump said Wednesday, just a day after telling reporters that he trusted Kemp's trial. "He knows what he is doing."

On Thursday, it was even tougher on the governor: "I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp, I wasn't happy at all."

The extraordinary reversal, and public criticism of a Republican ally, is just the latest in a series of conflicting and confusing messages from the President about how and when he thinks governors should ease orders to stay home aimed at stopping the spread of what deadly virus. It demonstrates the political risk to governors by following the President's unpredictable guidance.

Trump tried on Friday to distance himself further from the matter, alleging in a tweet that neither he nor Pence "gave Governor Brian Kemp a go-ahead for those few out-of-the-way businesses. FAKE NEWS! Spas, beauty salons, salons Tattoo and hair salons should take a little slower path, but I told the Governor to do the right thing for the great people of Georgia (and the US)!

Trump has been urging states to start reopening for two weeks, believing that certain parts of the country are now ready to resume aspects of normal life, even against the recommendations of many of his own health experts. Despite the fact that few states have met the benchmarks set by the White House, the president has encouraged efforts to "Liberate!" some states and has offered encouragement to states that announced plans to move forward.

Kemp was one of the first Republican governors to follow suit. His order, announced Monday, allows companies like gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to open on Friday under certain restrictions.

When asked Tuesday about Kemp's decision, Trump supported the governor and said: "He is a very capable man." He knows what he is doing. He has done a very good job as governor. "

Behind the scenes, the administration had also been supportive. The president spoke to Kemp more than once about the plan, and both Trump and Pence called Kemp on Tuesday to praise his performance as governor and his reopening plan, according to the two administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not they were authorized to publicly discuss the talks.

But on Wednesday, members of the White House virus task force reviewed the plan and felt it was too soon and would be difficult to defend at that afternoon's press conference. Dr. Deborah Birx, who helps lead the response to the White House coronavirus, then spoke to the president after the meeting and suggested that it was too early to reopen Georgia, a statement the president agreed with, according to the functionaries.

Trump then called Kemp and asked him to stop his plan, to which the governor said no, officials said. The governor suggested that the two men continue the discussion in another call, but did not speak again before the briefing in which Trump said he was opposed to some of the details of the plan to reopen.

Trump noted that Kemp's reopening violated White House guidelines and suggested that he would step in if he saw "something totally outrageous."

On Thursday, he suggested he was particularly concerned about the idea that Kemp would reopen the spas.

"I want states to open more than he does, much more than he does. But I didn't like seeing spas at this early stage or the doctors, "he said.

Trump acknowledged that he consulted with his health advisers, Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and considered trying to block the proposal, but “I decided and we all agreed. You have to see it up close. Then we'll see what happens. "

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a denial that Trump had changed his position.

"No one,quot; changed "the opinion of President Trump. I was with him all day. He was determined. His priority has always been to reopen the country SAFELY," he published Thursday.

Kemp said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday night that he discussed his plan to reopen limited businesses with Trump later that day, but did not mention Trump's claim that Georgia was moving too fast. The Republican governor said the state's "next measured step is data-driven and guided by state public health officials."

On Twitter on Thursday night, Kemp said Georgia was "taking another measured step by opening closed businesses for limited operations. I know that these Georgian workers will prioritize the safety of their employees and customers."

Public health experts have expressed concern about Kemp's plan and warned that moving too fast could lead to a resurgence of infections. Contradictory messages from state and federal officials have confused many Georgia business owners. Some are embracing the governors order and making plans to reopen, while others say the potential risk to employees and customers is not worth the risk.

Confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia exceeded 21,000 on Thursday and there have been at least 870 deaths, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Trump and Kemp have met before. The governor appointed Kelly Loeffler to fill a Senate seat, bypassing Rep. Doug Collins, a close ally of Trump.

Brian Robinson, a Republican political adviser in Georgia who served as communications director under former Gov. Nathan Deal, said Kemp's decision to move forward has both the potential for risk and reward.

"The danger of leading and taking a risk with a high cable is that, if it turns out well, you are a hero and brave," said Robinson. "If it doesn't go well, the consequences are deadly."

