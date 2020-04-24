Tristan Thompson & # 39; open & # 39; to make embryos with Khloe Kardashian

It appears that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may be bringing another baby into the world, as the NBA player said he would be "open,quot; to giving Khloe his sperm for an embryo.

"After the appointment with my doctor, I spoke to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think that's the smartest option," Khloe told her sisters. "But it's weird because Tristan and I are not together. I don't know which way to go."

She spoke to Tristan about it, who said, "I'm open to doing it and doing that. Whatever makes you feel comfortable and safe and that's all I'm doing."

Later Khloe says, "I have no idea what the future holds for Tristan and me, but I really think I will feel much better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them, I have them there," Khloe says.