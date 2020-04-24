Trevor Noah says President Donald Trump is like Eminem in the song "Stan" – Up News Info

Trevor Noah doesn't really like what Donald Trump is doing to protect the country during the pandemic. his Daily show of social distance Makes it clear

Tonight, he compared the President of the United States to the separate narrator dealing with a deranged fanatic on Eminem. StanAll because Trump said he disagreed with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to soon open certain businesses in that state. "I respect him," Trump said. "But I would wait a little longer."

Because Kemp is a Republican and supports Trump, Noah saw that as the ultimate betrayal, similar to telling Kemp to show up on a highway at a certain time while Trump was passing a bus over him.

"This is what you get," said Noah. "These guys try so hard to suck it, then Bam!"

Noah also questioned that Trump did not know the name of a scientist fired from his job who was working on a coronavirus vaccine. Since Trump has had time to watch television, including replays of baseball games, he felt he should meet the man.

"If you have time to watch replays of baseball, you have time for anything," Noah said, mentioning that baseball is boring even in real time. Reruns of that? "It is like seeing dry paint through a PowerPoint slide."