Travis Scott Fortnite concert and missing nipple reactions

Yesterday, Travis Scott gave a virtual presentation at Fortnite And, so my 11-year-old nephew David told me, "It was on!"
However, it didn't take long for fans to realize there was something missing from the rapper "Sicko Mode,quot; in the game: his nipples!
Yes, her nipples were nowhere to be found:
Including this woman's son, who was like "WTF ?!"
This person didn't want to choose Travis Scott's shirtless skin because he had no nipples, and … that's fair:
Then there was this tweet that made me drown:
Others had some theories about Travis's missing nipples, like the fact that it could be a platypus part:
… or that it is from another planet:
But I'm willing to bet that this one is more accurate:
Either way, people wanted answers. Then they tweaked her nipples with Photoshop:
If you are listening FortniteLet this be a lesson: never censor Travis Scott's nipples!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML3eda967ba55fe255eef44be9553bd51114%