Travis Scott Fortnite concert and missing nipple reactions

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Travis Scott Fortnite concert and missing nipple reactions

Yesterday, Travis Scott gave a virtual presentation at Fortnite And, so my 11-year-old nephew David told me, "It was on!"

Suzanne Cordeiro / Getty Images

However, it didn't take long for fans to realize there was something missing from the rapper "Sicko Mode,quot; in the game: his nipples!

Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Yes, her nipples were nowhere to be found:

Including this woman's son, who was like "WTF ?!"

We saw Travis Scott's Fortnite concert again & amp; my son was like

We saw Travis Scott's Fortnite concert again & amp; my son was like "what the hell … where are her nipples?!?!" Lmaooo I took a look & Travis apparently has no pinch.
I am sure they did it 100% accurate.

This person didn't want to choose Travis Scott's shirtless skin because he had no nipples, and … that's fair:

I wanted Travis Scott, but now I don't want Travis Scott anymore because he doesn't have nipples

Then there was this tweet that made me drown:

@mrfreshasian @trvisXX Thay pulled her nipples but drew a dick in abs is️

@mrfreshasian @trvisXX Thay pulled her nipples but drew a dick in abs is️

Others had some theories about Travis's missing nipples, like the fact that it could be a platypus part:

I'm probably late for the party on this, but are we going to ignore the fact that Travis Scott has no nipples? 🧐 Maybe it's a platypus part? (One of the only mammals without a nipple)

I'm probably late for the party on this, but are we going to ignore the fact that Travis Scott has no nipples? 🧐 Maybe it's a platypus part? (One of the only mammals without a nipple)

… or that it is from another planet:

But I'm willing to bet that this one is more accurate:

Either way, people wanted answers. Then they tweaked her nipples with Photoshop:

If you are listening FortniteLet this be a lesson: never censor Travis Scott's nipples!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

%MINIFYHTML3eda967ba55fe255eef44be9553bd51114%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here