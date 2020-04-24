Travis Scott breaks record with 12 million viewers during video game concert

Fortnite

Rapper & # 39; Sicko Mode & # 39; becomes a cyborg and a giant while performing a 15-minute concert & # 39; Astronomical & # 39; in the online video game Fortnite and releases a new song.

Travis Scott (II) He became a record holder on Thursday night, April 23, 2020, as his virtual astronomical concert in the Fortnite video game attracted a staggering 12.3 million viewers.

The 27-year-old rapper pulled out all the stops for the 15-minute concert, with the game's developers making sure he used the entire Fortnite Island for the performance, which was packed with special effects, exciting graphics, and a movie-inspired section of action "Tron"

Scott himself transformed into a cyborg and then a giant in the game, and also used the concert, the first of five, to debut his collaboration with Kid Cudi, titled "The Scotts," which was released just hours after the virtual show.

<br />

Fortnite celebrated the concert's immense success in a Twitter post when they wrote, "More than 12.3 million concurrent players participated live on Travis Scott's Astronomical, a historical record!"

The record overshadows MarshmelloLast year's concert, in which 10 million viewers tuned in.

Following his debut on the Fortnite tour, Travis capitalized on the popularity by launching a limited-edition product line, including game shirts, a set of 12-inch action figures, and a Nerf Elite Dart Blaster.