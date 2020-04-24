Tractor Supply seeks to add thousands of workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While many companies have had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tractor Supply says they are not only busy, but are also hiring.

Company officials say they have about 5,000 positions nationwide in their stores that must be filled.

Most of those jobs are in Texas and throughout the DFW region.

Vice President of Human Resources for Tractor Supplies Stephanie Ward said if you are looking for a job they have a job for you.

"They are permanent positions for store manager, assistant store manager, team leader, receiver, and team member. Our team member can be part-time or full-time," Ward said.

Ward also said that all jobs come with benefits including dental and health insurance, 401k of options and employee stock options, plus store discounts.

When asked about and advice for those looking to join the team, she said, “It sounds cliche, but what I always say is be yourself. Bring your whole being to the interview and if you really enjoy the rural lifestyle, you are usually really happy here. "

