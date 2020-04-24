Tough budgets ahead for the city of Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Empty restaurants and stores along with the rest of the Covid-19 closure will reduce sales tax revenue in the city of Dallas.

In a note to employees, the city manager for Dallas, T.C. Broadnax said it anticipates a $ 25 million deficit for the remainder of this fiscal year, and that the projected deficit could jump to between $ 73 million and $ 134 million next fiscal year, starting Oct. 1.

To compensate for that, Broadnax said that after May 4, the city may have to implement extended or intermittent leave days, offer early retirement incentives and / or shorten work hours or a reduction in force.

Council member Lee Kleinman said this year's deficit is large, but manageable. “I think we can make some adjustments until the end of the year that are feasible. For next year, when we see a deficit of up to $ 100 million, it will be much more difficult because then we have to cut much more. "

On March 19, the city implemented a hiring freeze in all departments in nonessential positions.

Full-time employees will continue to receive their full pay and benefits until May 4, four days after what they were first told.

Broadnax told the mayor and council members that the city will end this year with 97 more police officers than budgeted: 3,150 sworn officers instead of 3,053.

The city of Dallas also faces millions of dollars in losses from last October's tornado.

The city does not yet qualify for the FEMA rebate.

Without those FEMA funds, the city estimates it will have to tap up to $ 16 million from its emergency reserves.

Texas Senator John Cornyn said Friday that he hopes the state's appeal will be successful. "I told the city council and the mayor that if it is not for some reason, we will continue to look for resources and ways for the city to cope with that financial burden."

Congress has already voted to send $ 150 billion to state and local governments to help with coronavirus-related spending.

It is not yet known if more help will be on the way.

But Councilwoman Paula Blackmon said that regardless of that, the city will have to look at each program to see if it's worth it.

"We can't raise taxes at a time like this. I think the way to get your economy up and running is by putting a little money in people's pockets and we'll just have to do things differently."

The City's Chief Financial Officer will present a budget plan to the Mayor and Council Members on May 6.

