Top 10 dancers numbers of birthday boy Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan made his rock debut in Student of the Year in 2012. From the first shot, this new kid on the block captivated us. His crooked smile, sparkling eyes, and those washed abs, it sure was love at first sight. But that's not all this star had to offer. When he jerked his leg towards tuned SOTY, we knew a star had been born.

Eight years later and we can't pass a VD movie without an incredible dance number. He's given us songs like First Class and Garmi and recreated some flawless dance sequences in remixes like Tamma Tamma and Lagdi Lahore Di. His agility, rhythm and ease are unmissable when he takes the dance floor.

As this chocolate boy turns 33 today, we list some of his steamiest dance numbers. Scroll on and start your day with your Varun Dhawan jukebox.