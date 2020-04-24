Too soon? Packers unnecessarily pressure Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love's national team

Cue the quarterback drama in Green Bay, right?

The Packers selected Utah state quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, a dramatic move considering Green Bay was traded to get heir to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Why so soon? That must be the question for the Brett Favre-style drama that could ensue in a few seasons. The Packers accelerated the life plan after Rodgers, 36, who led Green Bay to an NFC Championship appearance under first-year coach Matt LaFleur.

The moment, at best, is poor. Green Bay could have added a second receiver, like Clemson's Tee Higgins, or a tight end, like Cole Kmet of Notre Dame, to complement Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and a team capable of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time. since 2010. They could also have defended with a linebacker like Patrick Queen of LSU.

Instead, Green Bay chased Love, who impressed in the NFL Combine after a solid career in the state of Utah. He passed for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore with the Aggies before a top-down youth campaign where he had 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 2019. By most accounts, Love would be considered a project on the rise

He's an intriguing quarterback prospect, but he's already been put in the most unfair position possible. It will automatically create tension with Rodgers, who has been outspoken in Green Bay's training and personal movements throughout his career. (See: Mike McCarthy, Alex Van Pelt, and LaFleur's joint practices.) It puts unimaginable pressure on Love's development curve, considering the price Green Bay paid to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft to get it.

Rodgers has a right to be upset considering that now is his time, and this was not the right time for a luxury choice. It's a necessity that the Packers could have addressed later in the draft or through free agency. Green Bay selected Rodgers after a 10-6 season in 2004 before a 4-12 season in 2005 that led to the end of the Mike Sherman era and the beginning of the McCarthy era.

This move comes after LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst revived the franchise in 2019. It's always wise to think ahead, especially in the game's most important position. This just seemed like a move too soon that is sure to create too many distracting headlines about Rodgers at training camp. Do you remember Favre on the plane in Green Bay? Is that the future of this franchise in two years?

This amplifies the drama in Rodgers' past seasons with the Packers. He is under contract until 2023, but as Drew Brees and Tom Brady have shown, a Hall of Fame quarterback may propel his career into the 1940s. How many seasons would Love have to wait to get her shot? This will only create even more questions about the future of a franchise that has thrived on the quarterback's stability since Favre took over from Don Majkowski in 1992.

The Packers have an eye on the future to keep that going. It's something they could have waited a little longer to tackle.