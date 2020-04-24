Tiny Harris explains why she has T.I.

They've been through a rough time, but Tiny Harris and her rapper husband T.I. have made it work.

The couple have managed to put several cheating scandals behind them, but were recently hit with another type of drama, a self-made one.

T.I.P., who loves to express herself too much, participated in an interview in which she spoke about her daughter's private life. Millions of people rushed to defend Deyjah Harris and beat T.I. for your inappropriate comments.

In a new interview where Tiny was promoting her reality show, she spoke about how her marriage survived infidelity and the latest family drama that has now created a rift.

The star of the reality TV series VH1, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family HustleHe said the following about their tumultuous romance: “I think for us, we just love each other very much. We really have … There is also a lot of attraction. Really, as honestly, it is just an attraction that is very rare, and it is different. In a relationship, two people, you must be willing to fight for each other. If one is willing to fight and the other is not, it will never work. "

She added: "So for me and my relationship, we've been willing to fight. … Although we've been through the ups and downs, where else can we go that is better than this? I don't think we've found it yet, and probably We won't. Twenty years, you have to go 20 more years to beat this. Do you have 20 more years left and try to solve it? No. "

He also spoke about the epic reaction that T.I.P. received: "I'm not going to say too much, but I think for T … he tried to stay off social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying. And all those people didn't know the full story. You just can't give them I energize those people because they don't really know you. They don't know enough about me to take what they say seriously. It's not their fault, but I'm not going to think about it. I'm not going to let the day bother me. "

She went on to say, "The only thing that really matters here is how (her daughter) Deyjah feels, how she is dealing, how we can overcome this with her. That is the only really important problem in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how. They perceive it. It doesn't matter. It's not her home, and it's not affecting her home. We just want to focus on our home and make sure she is doing great. "

Tiny always stands behind her man.



