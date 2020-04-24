Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning to play for coronavirus relief – Up News Info Tampa

The match: champions of charity It is officially on, although the details remain unclear. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will compete at a time yet to be determined, on a course yet to be determined under a set of rules yet to be determined. We know that sport will be golf and all donations and fundraising will benefit the relief of COVID-19.

The event is rumored since last month and was announced on Wednesday afternoon. The date is likely to be sometime in mid to late May, the course will likely be in Florida and the matchup appears to be destined to be Woods-Manning against Mickelson-Brady. Confirmation is yet to come, and all plans depend on official approval from the appropriate authorities.

Woods and Mickelson met on Thanksgiving Day a year and a half ago at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson prevailed after a four-hole playoff to take home $ 9 million. This year's event, which could be the first major sporting event since the coronavirus put all sports on hold, will serve a worthier cause.

Tiger and Phil, two of the greatest golf players in history, have been competing with each other on the PGA Tour for decades. They have 20 major championships and 126 Tour wins between them. His teammates at this charity event, Brady and Manning, have their own history of grid achievement, with eight Super Bowl titles between them.

If the possible May dates are met, the event is likely to be the first major sporting event during the pandemic. You're likely to tune in to a sports-hungry audience, though in-person viewing may be limited to participants and those needed to organize and broadcast the event.

The implementation of the necessary social distancing measures could create a template, or best practices, for other sporting events to follow. At a minimum, such attempts will help the PGA Tour when (if) it resumes in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

If the parties involved succeed, it will provide some hope that a post-quarantine world is within reach. And at the end of May there is only one month left. However, the circumstances that would allow this event to occur seem much more remote. But at least it's something.