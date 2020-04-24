Tia Mowry shares a dreamy swimsuit photo with some food to ponder

It seems that Tia Mowry-Hardrict is pondering a lot while quarantined with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world.

And so far, Tamera Mowry-Housley's twin sister has had some beautiful and uplifting thoughts.

This week, Tia, 41, visited her Instagram, where she posted a stunning selfie while in a pool without makeup.

The actress wearing an elegant white swimsuit also showed off her short natural curls, along with some gray hair.

She captioned the photo: "It's a blessing of # age. # Gray hairs are signs of wisdom. # Wrinkles are signs that you've laughed. Brands and stretched stomachs are beautiful and miraculous signs of giving birth. No more perky breasts are the signs that you ever fed your babies. # Embrace it. Because getting old, getting old, being HERE is a #beautiful. 🙏🏽 "

One fan said, "Exactly. I hug every birthday as a sign of achievement. I love my laugh lines, my tiger stripes, and they no longer catch my eye for feeding my son's tits! This is me, and I'm enjoying being able to say … I'm 40 years old and I love it! # OhShe4D "

Another person wrote, "You are beautiful! I love this photo of you. I see your inner and outer beauty at the same time … You know that you and your husband share a special bond when they both begin to look alike! 💪💪"

This sponsor stated, "Full hug is what it's all about. 57 and dandy … and I'll appreciate those years and continue to keep you coming! Praise God 🙌🙏"

This woman said the following to Tia: "People don't realize that getting old is a blessing. I also have my natural blondes and I can't wait for my whole head to turn gray." Everything that comes with aging, I embrace. Your words are just beautiful, just like you! So is. Today is my 41st birthday. I absolutely love my life now that I am sober. 18 months yay! I'm at work and I'm essential. I love the hospital where I work. "

Tia and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are socially estranged at home with their children, Cree, 8, and Cairo, 23 months.

the Sister sister The actress is at the top of her game right now.



