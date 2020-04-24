This text message with an Italian flag could lock your iPhone – BGR

A new text message blocking bug for Apple devices has gone viral this week.

Like the 2018 Telugu bug, the text string features unique characters that can cause the iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch to crash upon receiving a notification with this.

Apple has yet to respond or issue a fix, but the bug doesn't work in the latest iOS beta.

Over the years, we have reported a series of text message errors capable of blocking iPhones and iPads. In 2015, the so-called "effective power,quot; error could crash iOS devices when receiving a text message while a user was somewhere other than the Messages app. Three years later, a specific Telugu character was used to block a variety of messaging applications. The only way to go back to the app was to access the service from a different device and delete the message with the character, as it repeatedly blocked the iOS app while it was present.

Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, another of these bizarre mistakes has emerged. How 9to5Mac He explains, if you receive the text string in a notification on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or even Apple Watch, you may start experiencing some problems. This may include locks and the device does not respond to touch inputs.

In a Reddit thread promoting a fix for the text error, there are suggestions that the chain has been spreading in a Telegram group chat, but it's not clear if that's where it originated. Anyway, since then it has gone viral on social media, so don't look for it unless you want to risk crashing your device. We are not going to share the text here (I don't want my phone or computer to crash after all), but the string includes an Italian flag and Sindhi language characters. You can actually see the bug in action in the following Everything Apple Pro video:

According to 9to5Mac, the bug was apparently resolved in the latest beta version of iOS 13.4.5, but if it is not updated with Apple's mobile beta versions, you may want to disable notifications until Apple implements a solution. That way, the phone will not lock or become unstable as soon as you receive the message. Unfortunately, there are no preventive measures you can take. As with the previous text errors, all you can do is wait for no one to send it to you.

Apple has yet to issue a response, but if you want to be sure, you can sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program and install the latest version of the operating system on your iPhone and / or iPad. This may be overkill (unless you were already up-to-date on iOS beta versions), but it's definitely an option.

