This similar Ed Sheeran will make you do a double take

Ed Sheeran It's you?

A social media user is making fans do a double take because of his strange resemblance to the 29-year-old singer.

The doppelgänger has about 454,000 followers on Instagram and about 205,600 followers on TikTok.

But the resemblance of a celebrity doesn't just resemble Sheeran. He also performs under the guise of the four-time Grammy winner.

While the impersonator uses the username @edsheerandouble, his social media accounts seem to suggest that his real name is Nic and who lives in Germany.

"It's the official German Ed Sheeran Double Nic !!!" part of a website for the copycat readings. "In public, people can't really tell the difference between Bavarian native and original Ed Sheeran. That's why Nic often can't save himself from screaming fans."

While Nic has been acting as Sheeran for years, he was reintroduced to the Internet after his girlfriend posted a video of him on TikTok.

"My boyfriend looks like a celebrity," he wrote along with the images.