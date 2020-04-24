This similar Ed Sheeran will make you do a double take

TikTok, edsheerandouble
Ed Sheeran It's you?
A social media user is making fans do a double take because of his strange resemblance to the 29-year-old singer.
The doppelgänger has about 454,000 followers on Instagram and about 205,600 followers on TikTok.
But the resemblance of a celebrity doesn't just resemble Sheeran. He also performs under the guise of the four-time Grammy winner.
While the impersonator uses the username @edsheerandouble, his social media accounts seem to suggest that his real name is Nic and who lives in Germany.
"It's the official German Ed Sheeran Double Nic !!!" part of a website for the copycat readings. "In public, people can't really tell the difference between Bavarian native and original Ed Sheeran. That's why Nic often can't save himself from screaming fans."
While Nic has been acting as Sheeran for years, he was reintroduced to the Internet after his girlfriend posted a video of him on TikTok.
"My boyfriend looks like a celebrity," he wrote along with the images.
Of course, Nic is not the first famous doppelgänger to go viral.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020021 / rs_1024x759-200121081431-1024-Harry-Styles.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1064883″ alt=”Harry Styles”/>
Twitter / BACKGRID
Harry Styles
After a TikTok user captured a clip from a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the internet went wild, pointing to his strange resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar,quot; singer.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191026 / rs_1024x759-191126075929-1024-Ariana-Grande.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1051825″ alt=”Ariana Grande, similar”/>
Ariana Grande
Woohoo! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with his superstar impression Ariana Grande.
When the singer saw a video of Paige's impersonation, she turned to social media to react, tweeting: "I'm just wondering why the cat's voice / dialogue. (Emoji crying) I'm sure she's the most sweet girlfriend Really sweet !! I miss seeing people mix the two worlds lmao ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201775 / rs_1024x759-170805113014-1024.jlo.cm.8517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834165″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Janice Gray, Instagram”/>
Jennifer Lopez
Double alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is undoubtedly the secret twin of the pop star.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201772 / rs_1024x759-170802123731-1024.gigi-hadid.cm.8217.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 833439″ alt=”Gigi Hadid, Iza Ijzerman”/>
Gigi hadid
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman she is described as the "curvy,quot; twin of the 22-year-old catwalk queen.
There is no denying that the two beauties share similar characteristics, including their perfectly plump jaws, light blue eyes, and button noses.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019623 / rs_1024x759-190723185528-1024-split-rihanna-look-a-like-me-72319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1020295″ alt=”Rihanna, Ala? A sky”/>
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna
Even the singer was surprised by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "I almost dropped the phone. How?"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201774 / rs_1024x759-170804151844-1024.Regina-George-Doppleganger.kg.080417.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834107″ alt=”Regina George Doppelganger”/>
Paramount Pictures / Studio One Photography
Rachel McAdams
Twitter went absolutely crazy over the portrait of this high school student, who resembles McAdam's character Regina George in Bad Girls.
"I'm surprised because I still don't see the resemblance, but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of fun actually."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 515px,quot; data-width = "515,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017019 / rs_812x1024-170119172004-634.Ariana-Grande-Jacky-Vasquez-Instagram.kg.011917.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 781139″ alt=”Ariana Grande, Jacky Vasquez”/>
Ariana Grande Pt. II
Instagram feeling Jacky Vasquez he said to E! News of constant comparisons to the singer from "Side to Side,quot;, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She is so beautiful, so it increases my self-esteem when people tell me that. Honestly, I don't know if she feels the comparisons, but for me it's a great compliment. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017327 / rs_1024x759-170427124729-1024.Scarlet-Johansson.kg.042717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 806025″ alt=”Scarlett Johansson”/>
Twitter / Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd At 22, he caught the eye of his modern doppelganger ScarJo.
The duo finally attended the Difficult night premiere together, and in the words of the actress, be "trash guy!"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201775 / rs_1024x759-170805124302-1024.leonardo-dicaprio.cm.8517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834174″ alt=”Leonardo DiCaprio, Celebrity-like”/>
fake pictures
Leonardo Dicaprio
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud He could definitely go through a Leo in his 20s.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201775 / rs_1024x759-170805124024-1024.taylor-swift.cm.8517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834171″ alt=”Taylor Swift, Celebrity Looks”/>
Fake instagram images
Taylor Swift
When not dressed, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria it bears a strange resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017229 / rs_1024x759-170329095846-1024-ed-sheeran-baby.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 798888″ alt=”Ed Sheeran, baby”/>
False images; Courtesy of Zoe Walton.
Ed Sheeran
A 2 year old boy named Island He went viral because of his strange resemblance to the composer of "Shape of You,quot;. Ed himself replied, saying on ITV Good morning great britain"She's not mine! It's crazy the kind of thing that goes viral."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201775 / rs_1024x759-170805123458-1024.steve-harvey.cm.8517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834170″ alt=”Steve Harvey, Celebrity Looks”/>
20th Television
Steve Harvey
the Family dispute The host came face to face with his "prettier,quot; twin named Old, a full-time pastor who said he is constantly being asked if he is Harvey.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201583 / rs_1024x759-150903132948-1024.Chelsea-Marr-Angelina-Jolie.ms.090315.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 634838″ alt=”Chelsea Marr, Angelina Jolie”/>
Instagram, Jemal Countess / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Movie star A-list has a possible film substitute thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
Also, here is a video of Sheeran to compare.
What do you think, Ed? Is it a "perfect,quot; impersonation, or does it have "Nothing on You,quot;?
