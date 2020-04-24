This is what Andy Cohen has to say about the RHOA meeting that was filmed yesterday: "They are pioneers,quot;

The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting was filmed yesterday. Although Andy Cohen attended the web recording without pants, there was nothing casual about it.

Andy, along with the fans, was concerned that a session hosted by teleconference was not enough. However, once the country was instructed to stay home, it left no option to the network.

They just couldn't skip what is considered the Superbowl of the Real Housewives franchise. With rivalries, alliances, makeup and breaks, this was truly an unforgettable season.

Furthermore, both Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore promised to make this meeting the best one yet.

The show was filmed all day Thursday and ended around 9 p.m. where Andy took to Instagram to praise the ladies of the most viewed Bravo series.

‘We just finished the RHOA meeting (at 9 o'clock). Though it was virtual, it was epic as every Atlanta gathering has been. Here are my letters. I'm putting them in the trash. I'm going to buy some tequila. I turn off the lights and I want you to know that I'm not wearing pants yet. Atlanta housewives, man, are pioneers. They worked very hard to make that meeting happen. We had days of technical rehearsals and other things just to make sure it would look good. And I think it did. Believe it or not, in terms of content, there are so many things there and today I give the hat to the Atlanta housewives. "

He doubled down on his claims when he went to Twitter this morning.

& # 39; Good morning! I have my first hangover in two months as a result of a tequila infusion after the 12 hour RHOA recording, which did NOT disappoint. Those women are pioneers! "

Ad

There are many rumors of what happened. However, the only thing the chief honcho could confirm was that there would be three parts.



Post views:

0 0