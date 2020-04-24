These women were told that their help was not needed. They did not listen

“At first, no one cared about women's needs. Then suddenly we were a topic of discussion. ”
– Sakura Chan, founder of the non-profit organization GirlsUp
[In his words it is available as a newsletter. Sign up here to receive it in your inbox.]
In January, the coronavirus crisis in Wuhan, China was desperate. The virus had peaked and sick patients filled the rooms as they lined up more in the cold waiting for treatment.
Four hundred kilometers away in Shanghai, Sakura Chan, a 29-year-old fashion designer, was struck by the images of Wuhan: the cracked hands of medical workers, reddened by disinfectants and dehydrating soaps, and the deep impressions and blisters They protect the glasses and the N-95 masks left on their faces. Some were online, asking for better personal protective equipment and supplies.
"We look at the photos and try to guess what they would need," Chan said. And when she couldn't find masks to donate, she and a team of about 20 volunteers sent sanitary napkins to doctors in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province that had been blocked.
"No one really talked about the supplies used in diary life, "Chan said.
Ms. Chan is the founder of the non-profit organization GirlsUp, which organizes discussions on topics such as gender identity, sexual harassment, and boating in male-dominated industries.
We think that since we have a platform for women, "maybe we should focus on getting the products that hospital workers would need."
The group partnered with another Shanghai women's group, Biede Girls, and formed a donation campaign called Plan Firefly. Some of the GirlsUp members had already sent supply packages to Wuhan, but joined the group to help coordinate larger shipments to hospitals amid widespread travel bans.
At first, hospital employees rejected his offers, saying there was no shortage of menstrual packs in supermarkets and pharmacies. Privately, Ms. Chan wondered if hospitals would hesitate to accept unsolicited donations after local officials closed their public calls for protective equipment.
But over time, more hospitals began accepting their offers, saying it would be more helpful if the group could send supplies directly.
Many of her donations of vintage pads and underwear, designed to absorb blood, were channeled to gynecological hospitals that cared for pregnant women and older women. They also found vendors who donated disinfectants, hand lotions, and face creams, and added them to the distribution.
One of the most challenging parts was arranging deliveries during a blockade that prohibited most ground transportation. Cars were not allowed to enter Hubei province, where the hospitals were, so the group had to obtain road passes and letters of permission. They also had to persuade nervous delivery drivers to travel long distances and traverse numerous obstacles. They gave them advice on how they could avoid becoming infected and how to deliver donations to local volunteers or hospital employees with minimal social contact.
His efforts attracted attention. Local volunteers in Wuhan reached out and helped them coordinate the deliveries. Individuals offered to pay for supplies. A young man generously but mistakenly ordered disposable underwear instead of menstrual pads.
While she was glad that people were paying more attention to the doctors and nurses on the front line, Ms. Chan also cringed at the way these medical professionals were represented.
"You don't have to shave all of your hair. They were forced to do that, you can see," Chan said, referring to the glassy expressions of the nurses in the video.
It would be a different matter if the nurses had chosen to cut their hair for convenience, as some described doing in social media posts and interviews, she said. But he found the filming to be difficult to watch, believing that they were forced to make gestures of piety and devotion on camera.
"They were treated as objects or idols, forced to sacrifice themselves so that the entire hospital could be praised."
As Firefly's visibility increased, its donations began to attract online criticism. Some detractors accused them of helping only women and neglecting men with their donations of feminine hygiene products. Others criticized them for donating hygiene products rather than medical supplies, saying there was no need to devote resources to something that was not in short supply.
“At first, no one cared about women's needs. We were a little band aid, targeting a small part of the population, ”Chan said. "Then suddenly we were a topic of discussion."
And now as the coronavirus The outbreak in China is slowing down, as is the need for feminine hygiene products.
"If they no longer need supplies, then our mission is complete," he said.
Readers, have you heard of groups in your local or wider community helping at the time of the coronavirus? Who are they and what are they doing? Write to us [email protected].