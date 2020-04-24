Theatrical films, television commercials, pay TV sentenced by COVID-19 to disappear as CD, DVD, print – Analyst – Up News Info

The damage caused to Hollywood by COVID-19 is just beginning, and will accelerate the decline of movie streaming, television advertising, pay TV and other landscape features, according to a new report by Wall Street analyst Michael Nathanson.

The MoffettNathanson analyst reflected in the 25-page report on the consequences of previous recessions during his more than 20 years as an analyst. He noted the disappearance of CDs, DVDs, the growth of radio and print ads, all as a result of the economic crisis. "Economic recessions act as an accelerator for the evolution of changes in consumer and business behavior," he wrote. "When faced with unplanned declines in income, spending decisions must be quickly re-examined as individuals and corporations reevaluate relative money for value hierarchies in their world."

When 2020 began, Nathanson had noticed some cracks in the "fundamental pillars of the media." Given the ravages of the pandemic and the resulting changes in trade rules and consumer behavior, especially a "permanent" change to transmission. "When all of this is done, the major streaming platforms – Netflix, Amazon and Disney – will come up with most of the scripted content creation," the analyst wrote. "There are likely to be fewer movie screens in the US, even fewer DVDs purchased, and therefore fewer movies made for those optimized, windowed release cycles. Essentially, those studios with SVOD platforms will have to move. faster to speed up your Payment 1 windows, which will hurt the economics of other studios without such benefits. "

Unlike some doomsday prophets, Nathanson emphasized that, as he describes himself as a "movie buff," he neither expects nor expects consumers to leave theaters en masse. "We are saying that as ROI in the industry decreases, studies will limit your investment in traditional theatrical releases."

The report found that Nathanson did not change any of his ratings on media and entertainment stock. He reiterated his "buy" ratings on Disney and Fox Corp. "We believe Disney is the only company with a large enough lifeboat and the organizational will to get out of these secular changes in a strong position, while Fox's focus on Live news and sports remains the right strategy, "he wrote. AMC Networks, Discovery and ViacomCBS are rated "neutral" because "current valuations will be supported by short-term cash flow returns." It also lists Cinemark and Netflix as neutral.

The pay-TV package, which is already on the decline, will see an increasing decline in customers. "The price of the traditional package will have to increase in the coming years, which will drive more non-sports fans out of pay TV," wrote Nathanson.

Advertising on traditional television, which has remained intact despite large declines in viewing, was due to a shake-up in the opinion of other Nathanson analysts. "Unfortunately, that is the time and we expect to see big cuts in television advertising spending in the coming quarters," he wrote. "In the medium term, changes in consumer behavior towards streaming should move more advertising spending to AVOD platforms like Roku, Pluto and Peacock, or SVOD hybrids like Hulu and CBS All-Access."

The ad dollars spent on linear TV commercials in the future "will focus on live sports that will continue to offer relatively efficient reach and news that provides a steady stream of older Americans for health and financial care

and car advertisers. Also, networks that target endemic categories like Food Network or HGTV will be relatively better off than networks that focus on general entertainment. Given the brand's security concerns and the lack of premium content, we're wary of the idea that Facebook, YouTube, and other digital platforms may finally get their hands on those linear TV advertising dollars. Instead, it should flow to connected TV players. "