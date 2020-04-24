The White House says Trump's comments about the disinfectant injection as a coronavirus treatment were "taken out of context."

Roommates, many are still processing Donald Trump's recent comments about disinfectant injection to treat the coronavirus. After the extremely widespread reaction, the White House has released a statement saying Trump's comments were "taken out of context."

Donald Trump was at the center of an intense backlash after recently suggesting that sunlight, high humidity, or possibly an "injection,quot; of the "disinfectant that removes it in a minute,quot; could be COVID-19 treatments. Almost immediately, medical experts, and even manufacturers of disinfecting sprays like Lysol, called Trump's comments dangerous or even deadly, advising Americans not to try his suggestion.

Now, the White House comes to the rescue in an attempt to clarify comments that the entire country heard Trump say:

"President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with doctors about coronavirus treatment, a point he emphasized again during yesterday's briefing. Let the media irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and publish it with negative headlines. "

Later, Trump himself offered further clarification by stating that he was only being "sarcastic,quot; in his response:

“I was sarcastically asking the question to journalists like you, just to see what would happen. I was asking the journalists in the room a very sarcastic question about disinfectant inside. But it kills it, and it would kill it in the hands, and that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to journalists. "

Another day, another Trump circus.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!