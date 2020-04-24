Home Entertainment The victim of Floyd Mayweather's daughter's stab is allegedly not cooperating!

The victim of Floyd Mayweather's daughter's stab is allegedly not cooperating!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather, faces up to 99 years in prison, after allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, the baby mom of NBA Youngboy multiple times.

Well, it looks like Iyanna can escape any prison time, as MTO News has learned.

This week, the Harris County District Attorney in Houston was forced to cite the hospital that Lapattra sought treatment after being allegedly stabbed. Prosecutors generally receive the victim's hospital records, which they release voluntarily.

But in cases where the victim does not cooperate with the investigation, they are forced to cite the records.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©