Floyd Mayweather's daughter, 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather, faces up to 99 years in prison, after allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, the baby mom of NBA Youngboy multiple times.

Well, it looks like Iyanna can escape any prison time, as MTO News has learned.

This week, the Harris County District Attorney in Houston was forced to cite the hospital that Lapattra sought treatment after being allegedly stabbed. Prosecutors generally receive the victim's hospital records, which they release voluntarily.

But in cases where the victim does not cooperate with the investigation, they are forced to cite the records.

Meanwhile, Lapattra has been posting on social media lately, talking about how "loyal,quot; he is to NBA Youngboy. She has also been promoting her new music on her page.

And while she promotes the music of her baby's father, the NBA is in quarantine with his new fiance, Iyanna Mayweather, (see photo below). And according to people in the know, the NBA is doing everything possible to keep Iyanna out of prison. He is undoubtedly pressuring his baby's mother to stop cooperating with the police.

Here are pictures of NBA baby mom Youngboy. She also appears to have fully recovered from her injuries: