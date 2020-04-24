The value of coronavirus R0 explained – The New York Times

World leaders and public health experts are poised to spend the next few months or years obsessed with a variable known as R0.
Pronounced "R-nothing,quot;, it represents the number of new infections estimated to come from a single case.
In other words, if R0 is 2.5, a person with the disease is expected to infect, on average, another 2.5.
An R0 below 1 suggests that the number of cases is decreasing, possibly allowing companies to reopen. An R0 above 1 indicates that the number of cases is growing, perhaps requiring renewed locks or other measures.
But R0 is more messy than it seems. It is based on hard science, forensic investigation, complex mathematical models, and often a lot of guesswork. It can vary radically from place to place and day to day, pushed up or down by local conditions and human behavior.
However, despite all its quirks, R0 is expected to shape our world in the coming months and possibly years, as governments and health experts treat it as the closest thing to a compass in navigating the world. pandemic.
What follows is a simple guide to how this metric works, why it is important, and how to think about it.
What is R0?
The term was borrowed from the demography study, where it is used to describe birth rates.
R refers to reproduction and 0 to zero generation, as in patient zero. Together, they are generally called the basic reproduction number.
It is calculated from the innate characteristics of a disease, such as the ease with which one person jumps to another, along with elements of human behavior that shape the frequency with which sick and susceptible people will come into contact.
The resulting number is intended to help model the possible trajectory of an outbreak.
Let's say 1,000 people have a seasonal flu whose R0 is estimated to be 1.3.
They are expected to infect 1,300 people. That second generation would continue to infect another 1,690.
That can add up. For the tenth generation, approximately 30 days, 42,621 people would have contracted the flu.
But any R0 is only an estimate and, according to epidemiologists, an imperfect one.
A The article published last year in Emerging Infectious Diseases, an academic journal, described the metric as important, but cautioned that it can be "easily misrepresented, misinterpreted, and misapplied."
There is no consensus on how to measure it. Much of the underlying mathematics necessarily depends on educated guesswork and human factors that can change unpredictably.
For this reason, most diseases have a range, rather than a single number. SARS is generally described as having an R0 of 2 to 5, a huge difference.
Tellingly, scientists are still contesting and revising disease estimates that have been studied for years; The R0 figures for measles have it ranged from 3.7 to 203.
Still, despite all its flaws, it is shorthand useful both for experts studying the disease and for leaders trying to control it.
What is the R0 for the coronavirus?
In practice, there is no fixed R0. It is best to think of this number as a starting point for virus behavior in the absence of real-world human or environmental factors.
New figures come out all the time. But overall, studies now estimate that the pathogen that causes Covid-19 has an R0 of 2 to 2.5.
That is significantly higher than the flu and within the lower ranges for SARS, another coronavirus.
To find out how fast a virus spreads, you also need its serial interval or the average time between each successive infection. Some studies estimate coronaviruses at 4 to 4.5 days. That's almost twice as fast as SARS, so the coronavirus spreads much faster.
However, the serial interval is considered more or less fixed. People can influence R0 a lot, so it receives much more attention than other metrics.
The term can also be used to describe a snapshot over time – an estimate of how the virus reproduces in the soil at a given time and place.
For example, during China's initial outbreak, According to a study, the virus spread with an R0 of 5.7, a catastrophically high number.
Why is R0 so important?
Governments are increasingly using R0 as a metric to determine whether their country's cases are growing faster than they can handle or declining as fast as they would like.
Interest in R0 has grown so much that video from Angela Merkel, the moderate German chancellor rarely associated with viral videos, explaining that the variable has been viewed nearly nine million times.
"We are now at a reproductive factor of 1, so one person is infecting another," Merkel said at a press event last week. "If we get to the point where everyone infects 1.1 people, in October we will reach the capacity of our healthcare system."
When a country has more patients than intensive care beds, death rates can rise dramatically.
With an R0 of 1.2, Merkel continued, Germany would cross that threshold in July. At an R0 of 1.3, it would happen in June.
"So that's where you see how small the margin is," he said.
But real-time estimates of R0 like those for Germany are, however sophisticated, highly speculative. It is an estimate based on other estimates, some more informed than others.
Still, it's one of our only metrics to guess how well locks and other policies work, and therefore to determine if and when those policies are worth their huge economic and social costs.
Does an R0 below 1 mean that the virus is defeated?
No. It means, assuming the numbers are correct, that the spread of the virus has stopped.
When R0 falls below 1, this means that each, for example, 100 sick people will infect less than 100 others. Each successive generation of infections will be smaller than the previous one.
But people can still get sick and they can still die. It can take a long time for countries to see the virus back completely, especially if the initial outbreak was severe.
Italy, for example, recently calculated that its social and economic constraints had reduced the virus's R0 to 0.8, a great achievement earned at a high cost.
How long will it take for Italy to resemble South Korea, which is tentatively reopening? confirms about 10 new cases per day?
At four days per generation, that's about 100 days, or early August. And that only if the status quo (blockade) is maintained.
Three and a half more months of social restrictions would be costly for Italian society and economy. And it would not be a guarantee. Even South Korea has measures to reimpose the blockades if the cases resurface.
That is why some experts believe that, in the coming months or years, government measures will not simply aim to reduce R0 as low as possible, but to manage it within acceptable levels.
In such a scheme, social and economic restrictions would be lifted and re-imposed in response to fluctuations in R0. But no one knows what the right balance would be, let alone how to achieve it.
How do governments manage R0?
Official efforts to track R0 are patchy but increasingly common.
Several European countries now report estimates below 1, but success levels remain uncertain.
Germany puts its own value at 0.9, above a recent low of 0.7, prompting Merkel to ease the restrictions. Governments face heartbreaking dilemmas about whether to accept such increases as necessary evils.
Still, French cases increased the day after the study was published, in part because infections in nursing homes had not been previously reported, a reminder that R0 estimates are imperfect shorthand.
India, whose huge population and rickety health system make it one of the pandemic's most watched countries, estimates its R0 has dropped to 1.36 from 1.55. That's low, but it's still above 1, which means that the case numbers are growing.
It is difficult to assign the United States a single R0 figure. The country has multiple concurrent outbreaks, each with its own dynamics and each at a different point in its life cycle.
The former founders of Instagram established a website that estimates Rt values state by state, a variation in R0 that explains transmission rates. Although not associated with professional epidemiologists or public health experts, it has received a lot of attention, reflecting the hunger for information on this useful but fuzzy metric.
