The star of & # 39; Shark Tank & # 39; Daymond John Denies Selling N95 Masks At Key Price – Reports False!

Shark Tank star Daymond John has denied a report accusing him of selling N95 masks, used to keep us safe from the coronavirus, at inflated prices.

John called the reports "false,quot; and "inaccurate,quot; in a statement shared on social media after the Miami Herald published an article accusing him of selling the masks to the state of Florida for $ 7 when the masks are selling for less than $ 2 per mask.

"Today's Miami Herald story and subsequent reports are false, inaccurate, and show complete reckless disregard for the truth," the statement read.

