The star of & # 39; Shark Tank & # 39; Daymond John Denies Selling N95 Masks At Key Price – Reports False!

Shark Tank star Daymond John has denied a report accusing him of selling N95 masks, used to keep us safe from the coronavirus, at inflated prices.

John called the reports "false,quot; and "inaccurate,quot; in a statement shared on social media after the Miami Herald published an article accusing him of selling the masks to the state of Florida for $ 7 when the masks are selling for less than $ 2 per mask.

"Today's Miami Herald story and subsequent reports are false, inaccurate, and show complete reckless disregard for the truth," the statement read.

"Let me be clear," John's statement continued. "A proper report would have shown that I did not set a price and that my team worked with the State of Florida to: 1. Save lives 2. Help examine the overwhelming number of incoming PPE offers based on my manufacturing experience and guide them on how do you do this 3. Play a critical role in stopping price increases and successfully identifying potential fraud and theft of EPP products to protect taxpayer funds. "