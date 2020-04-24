The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Garcelle Beauvais does not regret email about ex-husband's cheating exposure

Instagram

In a new episode of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39 ;, the television personality remembers sending Mike Nilon's colleagues an email exposing his adventure after admitting that he had been unfaithful & # 39; for five years & # 39 ;.

Garcelle Beauvais she does not regret the dramatic end of her marriage to Mike Nilon. Nine years after parting ways with the Los Angeles talent agent, the star of "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"She was candid about the events that led her to send emails to her colleagues about her adventure.

In a Wednesday April 22 episode of the Bravo reality show, the 53-year-old discussed the matter with a friend. Ali Landry. "We were like the Hollywood couple," she said of her 9-year marriage to Nilon. "I am an actress, he is an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we have these two beautiful children. Mike was trustworthy. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop."

The television personality soon discovered the opposite when she confided about "the day my life changed from what I knew." She said, "One day, nine years ago, I said, 'Hi, Mike, can I use your phone?' So I look at the phone and see a text message that says, 'I love you.' I'm going, 'Hey, what's this?' And his face changed, and he said, "I've been having an affair." And I said, "How long?" And he said, "Five years". "

Admitting that she was "a fanatic", Beauvais recalled how she sought revenge upon discovering that Mike had been unfaithful. "So that night I wrote an email to friends and colleagues at Mike's work, and the topic was: 'What does he do? Tiger Woods, Jesse Jamesand Mike Nilon have in common? And that email was leaked to the press, "he shared.

In his leaked 2010 email, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming"The actress reportedly wrote:" I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 years has had an affair for 5 years with some shit in Chicago. I'm devastated!!!! And I've been tricked! Our boys don't deserve this! "

When asked to share his thoughts on what had happened, Beauvais said to Landry, "I would not wish on my worst enemy, but I know who I am. I know how much I have grown." Landry herself went through a similar situation in 2004 when she annulled her two-week-old marriage to Mario Lopez after he admitted to having a threesome before his wedding.

Speaking about going through the divorce, Beauvais said, "I feel the same energy as when I was married and I want to change it." As for what happened to the woman Nilon was involved with, she said, "I was devastated, so I didn't care what happened to her. My priority was taking care of my children, and now I feel like it's my time."