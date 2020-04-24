The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Alexis Skyy & # 39; usa & # 39; to a & # 39; white man & # 39; to finance your new business

Instagram

Former best friend of TV personality Ikey, who recently had a fight with the & # 39; LHH: Hollywood & # 39; star, is fanning his enmity while pouring some tea on her on Instagram.

Alexis SkyyThe dispute with his former business partner, Ikey, is not far from over. After the two engaged in a two-way social media exchange earlier this month, Ikey kept talking about his former best friend and even went to his Instagram page to spill some tea on her .

Answering fan questions about Alexis on his new Instagram page The Vault Uncut, the fashion entrepreneur suggested that the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star is using a man for his money to finance his new business." Some white guy he just met and is wearing for everything, "replied someone who asked," Who's paying for your new store? "

In another post on the Instagram story, Ikey disapproved of Alexis for talking about her experience of being a victim of sex trafficking in the past. While confirming that her story "is VERY TRUE," he added, "the girl who says / does all of that is right after the attention of the blogs. I will say."

Weighing Alexis's enmity with Ari FletcherIkey claimed that Alexis is afraid of Ari. It also revealed that reality TV star VH1 broke up with her boyfriend. issue after he posted a photo or video of Lori harvey on their social media page.

In another post on his personal Instagram account, he shared a cryptic message apparently directed at Alexis. "Once I don't like you … I will never respect you … & Once the respect is gone … the lack of respect comes to light," the publication said.

Alexis first aired her broken friendship with Ikey earlier this month, when she shared a cryptic post about loyalty. Responding to his message, Ikey replied: "It is loyalty to you … but you have your & # 39; friends & # 39; blocking your business page. Nobodi cannot speak to me about any loyalty … when I was the most loyal mf in your corner !!! So miss me with those bulls ** t ".

Alexis later accused Ikey of stealing his Macbook and bags from his home. "You were at my house with your friends and all my shit is gone now. Mac reserved my bags hahaha, so I'm not supposed to bother if I come in with this shit you're sitting here doing a snake Shit, I don't give a shit For not blocking a page, tell them I want my shit back, you didn't call me once to ask if I'm not good. " wrote at the time.