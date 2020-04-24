The Rolling Stones "Living in a Ghost Town" is number one on iTunes – Up News Info

More than 40 years since their last number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart, The Rolling Stones have reached number one on iTunes.

Yesterday, the band released "Living in a Ghost Town", a new surprise song and accompanying video. Mick Jagger said he thought the melody "would resonate in the times we live in now." He was correct.

A day later, "Living in a Ghost Town" is at the top of the iTunes playlist, far above the recent efforts of Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber.

It credits the Stones' longevity and also the band's hunger for new music, which hasn't released a new composition since "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot" in 2012.

While highly relevant to our quarantined times, "Living in a Ghost Town" was written a year ago.

"We cut this song over a year ago in Los Angeles for part of a new album, something in progress," said Keith Richards. "And then he hit the fan (and) Mick and I decided that he really needed to go to work right now, so here you go."

