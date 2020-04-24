The Red Sox have a way to a meeting with Alex Cora in 2021

Almost as soon as the Major League Baseball investigation into the Boston Red Sox 'allegations of stealing cartels came on Wednesday, with its near-complete exoneration from team management for actions apparently led by an exploration employee. low-level video, speculation began in Boston focusing on an intriguing possibility:

Could Alex Cora return as manager of the Red Sox in 2021, perhaps without missing a single game?

The questions contain two still unknown variables: the extent of the team's willingness to hire the popular former captain at the end of his one-year suspension, and the state of the MLB 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with poor clarity. on how, or if, the games can start.

But what's undeniable is that circumstances have now aligned to make a meeting between Cora and the Red Sox possible, if not exactly tasty.

Commissioner Rob Manfred's investigative report on the 2018 Red Sox, who, in Cora's rookie season as manager, won the World Series, cleared Cora of any blame in the poster-stealing scheme, which Manfred described as limited both in range and frequency. Only the video operator J.T. Mankins discovered that Watkins and a "limited number of Red Sox players,quot; were involved.

"I don't find that Cora or any Red Sox staff (coach) knew or should have known that

Watkins was using in-game video to update the information he had learned from his pre-game analysis, "Manfred wrote.

Nonetheless, Manfred suspended Cora for the 2020 regular season and postseason, but only because of his involvement in the Houston Astros scheme in 2017, when, as the Astros bench coach, he was discovered to be one of the figures. key behind much more. Complex and widespread effort to decode posters during games and transmit them in real time to Astros hitters. Manfred had delayed Cora's punishment for that plan until completing his investigation of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox, however, decided not to wait, firing Cora in January, although the team described it as a mutual separation, in the wake of the Astros report. He was replaced by Ron Roenicke, a former bench coach for the Red Sox.

At the time, Cora was an exceptionally popular figure, both inside and outside the Red Sox organization, and the team's top officials made no attempt to hide their personal affection for Cora, as well as her anguish at having to fire him.

"This is a sad day for us," the team's property said in a statement after Cora's dismissal in January. “Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for their impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his important contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico. "

Cora, who has spent the past five months largely out of public view, remains unemployed. His suspension is tied to the MLB schedule, unlike a specific number of games, and runs until the end of the 2020 World Series, a time frame that is expected to remain in place regardless of status: delayed, shortened or canceled. Completely – from the 2020 season. Many have speculated that he might return to ESPN, where he worked as an analyst from 2013 to 2016, as a path to repair his image and pave the way for a return to management.

In the wake of Wednesday's report, the Red Sox removed Roenicke's provisional tag. But remarkably, his contract to manage the Red Sox only runs until 2020.

"Just because (Roenicke's) contract runs until 2020 certainly doesn't mean he can't or won't manage us beyond that," Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom told reporters in a conference call. Wednesday night. "We thought we were better served, given the uniqueness of the situation, managing the length of the existing contract."

When specifically asked about a meeting between the Red Sox and Cora, Bloom said: "All the reasons why we parted ways with him (in January) remain the case."

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, when asked about Cora on the same conference call, said he believes Cora deserves a second chance, though he didn't say he should come with the Red Sox.

"I do. That's my personal feeling," Kennedy said. "He needs to go through a rehabilitation process. What he did was wrong. He recognized us and apologized to us. I'm a big believer in second chances, so we all wish him the best. "

On the surface, Cora is in exactly the same situation as her former bosses in Houston, former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and former general manager Jeff Luhnow. Both were suspended by Manfred for a year for failing to stop the Astros' scheme in 2017, and both were subsequently fired for the property following that report. Both, in theory at least, would be eligible to return in 2021, even if there is no 2020 season.

However, the significant differences between the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox findings, as explained by Manfred, could make Cora a more palatable option for teams, perhaps even the Red Sox themselves, than It would be Hinch, who has acknowledged that he was aware of the Astros' scheme and should have done more to stop it. While it is true that Cora was a practical perpetrator of the 2017 Astros scheme, as a freshman bench coach he was more aligned with the players in the clubhouse than with the team's management.

The Red Sox clearly care about optics, as demonstrated when they parted ways with Cora in January over the Astros' scheme, without waiting for the results of the 2018 Red Sox allegations, and top team management made clear. on Wednesday that now is not the time to consider or discuss a meeting with him.

But will your posture be the same in six months? In a volatile moment, when baseball is desperate to move through what is arguably the biggest crisis he's ever faced, it feels like a life away.