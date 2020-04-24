'The Real Story of Kelly Gang' and 'To The Stars' Make Their Streaming Debut – Up News Info

The story of the famous outlaw Ned Kelly is going digital and on demand today with the one directed by Justin Kurzel. The true story of the Kelly gang starring George MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic), Russell Crowe (Erased boy, the loudest voice) and Nicholas Hoult (The Banker, X-Men franchise).

The dirty western crime drama, which was adapted by Kurzel from Peter Carey's novel of the same name, features MacKay as the titular Australian outlaw Ned Kelly and is based on a love story between mother and son. The film was acquired by IFC Films prior to its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

The film, which is currently 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, is not a direct biographical film about Kelly, but it is a narrative of the armed robber who was executed hanged in 1880 at the age of 25.

"In Australia, it's made to be a beacon," Kurzel told Up News Info on TIFF. “(His image) was at the beginning of our opening ceremony at the Olympics. The right uses it as a kind of icon. They've all stolen it as something that is Australian, and I was very curious about why we give it some sense of who we are. He was a boy when he died, and there was something to delve into his mythology that I thought could be very, very interesting. "

The film also stars Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Thomasin Mckenzie, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, Louis Hewison, and Orlando Schwerdt.

Check out the trailer below.

Directed by Martha Stephens, the coming-of-age drama To the stars Go digital today before migrating on demand on June 1. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 at the US Dramatic Competition. USA before being acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary, critics love the drama at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in the 1960s in a small conservative town in Oklahoma, the story follows social outcast Iris (Kara Hayward) as she endures her mother's alcohol-induced antics and is subject to bullying by her classmates. When he comes across the new girl in town, Maggie (Liana Liberato), he begins to come out of his shell. Everything is fine, but when Maggie's mysterious past appears, the city is turned upside down, leaving Maggie to take drastic measures and inciting Iris to defend her friend and herself.

The movie also stars Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham with Malin Akerman, and Tony Hale. Check out the trailer below.

Robert the Bruce It was slated for an overnight release only on April 16 via Fathom followed by a movie debut on April 24, but has since been switched to a digital and on-demand release starting today. Directed by Richard Gray and co-written by Eric Belgau and Angus Macfadyen, the film serves as a follow-up to the events depicted in the Oscar-winning epic. Brave Heart, on Scotland's fight for independence from England in the 1300s.

The digital launch coincides with the 700th anniversary of the Arbroath Declaration, when Robert declared Scotland a free land, as well as the 25th anniversary of Brave Heart, which was released in May 1995.

Macfadyen reprises his role as incumbent Braveheart Robert, a member of the nobility who failed to support William Wallace's rebellion at a key moment, is crowned king and takes up the cause of Scotland's freedom. But he cannot overcome England's power and eventually his army disperses, the nobility abandons him and the King of England has a reward for his head. Wounded and abandoned, he is taken in by the wife of a former soldier (Anna Hutchison), his son and two orphans. After they take care of him, he becomes part of his family and they become the first soldiers in his new army.

Robert the Bruce also stars Jared Harris (The crown, Crazy men), Patrick Fugit (Almost famous, missing girl), Zach McGowan (Shameless, Protection agents.), Emma Kenney (Shameless, The Conners), Talitha Bateman (Annabelle, love, Simon), Gabriel Bateman (Annabelle, child's play), Kevin McNally (pirates of the Caribbean), Brandon Lessard (Broken ghost), Diarmaid Murtagh (Chernobyl, The Monuments Men), Daniel Portman (game of Thrones) and Melora Walters (Magnolia, Boogie Nights)

As a bonus, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET, director Gray will join Macfadyen, Hutchison, Harris, McGowan, Kenney, Murtagh, Coffey, and Lessard. for a Twitter chat

Check out the trailer below.

Abramorama partners with Butlerfilms & Contemporary Dialogs to organize a free screening of American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel on Facebook Live on April 25 4pm EST. The screening will be followed by a virtual panel through Zoom organized by the All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa. This marks the digital and broadcast debut of the docu that made its world premiere in the United States in June 2019.

American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel sheds light on the Christian heart through the often misunderstood history of religion, race, and politics in the United States. Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Jeanine and Catherine Butler delve deep into the country's biblical belt where a group of defiant ministers, congregations, and community leaders challenge deep-seated fundamentalist Christian doctrine.

"Given the current political environment, it is especially difficult to even reach those whose beliefs and views are different from ours," said Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz and Chief Operating Officer Karol Martesko-Fenster. "We are pleased to partner with the filmmakers and our Facebook Live ABCinemaNOW broadcast team to bring this timely film to a national audience."

Check out the trailer below.