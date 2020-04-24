Home Local News The Re / Max Italian Custom House is loaded with all options

"Everyone is sick of being locked up," says Re / Max agent Denice Reich, who can't wait to show her a custom Italian palazzo that she has on the market in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a priced at $ 2,295 million.

According to Reich, an expert in the Hilltop and Crestmoor areas of the city, that price is about half of what entered this house at 221 S. Eudora Street, built in 2004, when the owners loaded all the options, including a display lamp that Reich says costs $ 60,000, a bathtub in the main bathroom with a $ 2,000 tap, a study with leather floors, a gourmet kitchen, and an elevator serving all three levels, including the finished basement.

Just counting the upper floors, the cost per foot is around $ 460, making it the best purchase of the year, Reich says. She has shown comps that show how that explodes against six recent Hilltop sales on surrounding blocks, all with higher price tags, including a recent sale a few blocks west on S. Cherry Street at about $ 3 million.

