The Re / Max Italian Custom House is loaded with all options

"Everyone is sick of being locked up," says Re / Max agent Denice Reich, who can't wait to show her a custom Italian palazzo that she has on the market in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a priced at $ 2,295 million.

Where: 221 S. Eudora, Denver. From Colorado Blvd take E. Alameda Ave east, ½ mile to Dahlia, north 1 blk to Cedar, right 1 blk to Eudora, right.

221 S. Eudora, Denver. From Colorado Blvd take E. Alameda Ave east, ½ mile to Dahlia, north 1 blk to Cedar, right 1 blk to Eudora, right. Price: $ 2,295 million

$ 2,295 million When: Call for appointment

Call for appointment Phone: 303-886-0000

According to Reich, an expert in the Hilltop and Crestmoor areas of the city, that price is about half of what entered this house at 221 S. Eudora Street, built in 2004, when the owners loaded all the options, including a display lamp that Reich says costs $ 60,000, a bathtub in the main bathroom with a $ 2,000 tap, a study with leather floors, a gourmet kitchen, and an elevator serving all three levels, including the finished basement.

Just counting the upper floors, the cost per foot is around $ 460, making it the best purchase of the year, Reich says. She has shown comps that show how that explodes against six recent Hilltop sales on surrounding blocks, all with higher price tags, including a recent sale a few blocks west on S. Cherry Street at about $ 3 million.

Last week's reviews of the governor's home stay guidelines raised agents' hopes that person-to-person displays could resume this week, but those are again frozen after the mayor of Denver, Michael Hancock announced that Denver would hold on to more restrictions for now. Meanwhile, Reich says an on-site tour is the only way to get an idea of ​​how much the house has to offer and that she and Stephanie Goldammer are receiving calls to organize the presentations.

You'll see a lot more than a quarter of an acre, (currently more than a million dollars in size, Reich says) Old World architectural details, luxurious Saltillo tile expanses, a curved staircase from the entertainment areas to the level of bedroom, faux finishes, multiple decks overlooking a professionally landscaped courtyard, a 4-car garage with access via a heated driveway, and a number of recently installed upgrades, including new stucco and a new, highly efficient oven. Eudora Street does not have a turn from Alameda Avenue eastbound; take Dahlia or Elm north to Cedar and turn one block.

Up News Info's news and editorial staff had no role in the preparation of this publication.