The price of Apple's iPhone 12 could have been revealed by an internal source – BGR

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 12 models this year, all with full-screen designs, OLED panels, and 5G connectivity.

The cheapest iPhone 12 could have a 5.4-inch screen and cost between $ 600 and $ 700, according to an analyst.

Such a price could make the entry-level iPhone 12 even more affordable than the base iPhone 11.

Starting at $ 699, the iPhone 11 has been a huge success for Apple, especially compared to some of its rivals, including the Pixel 4 and the recently released Galaxy S20 series. The iPhone 11 has consistently sold better than any other phone since its introduction in September, and is the best new iPhone for many people to buy. This year, Apple is expected to launch no fewer than four different iPhone 12 models, all with full-screen displays and 5G support. And the more affordable iPhone 12 could be even cheaper than the base iPhone 11, according to a new report.

Looking at Apple's OLED display supply chain in the midst of the coronavirus health crisis, an analyst said The elec that the cheap iPhone 12 could have an OLED display made by the Chinese display manufacturer BOE. The company has been looking to win iPhone contracts for a long time and is expected to join Samsung and LG, both providers of OLED displays for iPhones.

UBI Research analyst and industry member Chung-Hoon Lee says that the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen could cost anywhere from $ 600 to $ 700, and that's because BOE could offer a better price for the screen.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would be the direct successor to the iPhone 11, but the phone will have an OLED screen instead of an LCD. The phone is expected to cost up to $ 750.

Apple would also launch two Pro models this year, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max that would likely have the same prices as its predecessors, starting at $ 999 and $ 1,099, respectively. The image above shows the expected lineup of the iPhone 12, according to a recent leak.

What's interesting about all these iPhones is that they will support 5G connectivity. We have seen Samsung earlier this year raise prices on all of its Galaxy S20 phones because they support 5G networks. These price estimates don't seem to explain the addition of 5G components to the iPhone 12's BOM.

Furthermore, these are just estimates based on Apple's rumored iPhone 12 plans and the company's previous pricing scheme for new iPhones in the context of the massive coronavirus health crisis. Apple will have to contend with various issues caused by COVID-19 this year, including reduced demand for new phones, as well as various logistical issues that could affect the launch of new devices.

As with other iPhone rumors, things could change quickly depending on what happens next in the world. Apple is still expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series in mid-September, and then launch the new iPhones in the coming months.