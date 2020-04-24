The photo of Trishala Dutt with her deceased mother Richa Sharma is adorable



Actor Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma's daughter Trishala recently shared an adorable photo with their mother. In the image, we can see Richa holding the baby Trishala. She captioned the image, "Mommy and Me # 1988 #ripmommy,quot;.



Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, liked the photo and commented on the same saying: "beautiful,quot; with heart emojis. Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also commented saying: "So beautiful, she is an angel in heaven now Trish, always looking at you. She loved you more than anything in the world. God bless her soul."



Trishala, 32, a psychotherapist by profession, stays in New York with her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt married actress Richa Sharma in 1987. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor within two years of her marriage. She passed away in 1996.