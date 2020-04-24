The Offspring treats fans of the peculiar version of the song & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; & # 39; Here Kitty Kitty & # 39;

Instagram

Becoming fans of & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39 ;, frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles give musical boost to docuseries star Joe Exotic by releasing their version of their song.

Up News Info –

Punk rockers The descendants have been imprisoned "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"icon Exotic Joe a musical boost by covering his song "Here Kitty Kitty".

Like many Americans, California bandmates have become fans of the Netflix "Tiger King" docuseries and have now released their version of one of the songs featured on the show.

"We're going a little crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to smile about," says a statement from the band.

Acting in masks, frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles They have released a peculiar video on YouTube to accompany the track, in which a skate drummer with a tiger costume and two dancing kittens are joined.

"Here Kitty Kitty" alludes to Joe Exotic's claims that his nemesis, an animal rights activist Carole Baskin, murdered her husband.

The Offspring also acknowledges that "Here Kitty Kitty" was written by Clinton Johnson's band, and "not by anyone in that recent documentary in which we all find ourselves trapped."

<br />

Explaining the thinking behind their cover, bandmates add: "The wives of the descendants recently sent group text messages, and while they all agreed that they really love their husbands, there are times when they feel like feeding us on the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video. "