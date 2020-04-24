The Office Boss on the likelihood of reliving the show

Roseanne, Will and grace, Murphy Brown and now even Parks and Recreation (through a new scripted special to raise money and spirits during the coronavirus crisis) everyone has come back to life in varying degrees of success. Could the office be too far?

The NBC comedy was rumored to be making a comeback with a mix of new and old cast members, but a show never materialized. It is said The office, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, is one of the most broadcast shows on Netflix. A lot of money was disbursed to get it for NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock. Could a new version also reach the new platform? Greg Daniels He created the show for American television and told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt the show and the stories of the various characters had a solid ending.