The Office Boss on the likelihood of reliving the show

Roseanne, Will and grace, Murphy Brown and now even Parks and Recreation (through a new scripted special to raise money and spirits during the coronavirus crisis) everyone has come back to life in varying degrees of success. Could the office be too far?
The NBC comedy was rumored to be making a comeback with a mix of new and old cast members, but a show never materialized. It is said The office, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, is one of the most broadcast shows on Netflix. A lot of money was disbursed to get it for NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock. Could a new version also reach the new platform? Greg Daniels He created the show for American television and told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt the show and the stories of the various characters had a solid ending.
"I loved doing The office more than anything. And if we were to visit him again, I'd like to do it. But I'm doing these two shows right now, so in the short term I definitely will. I think when all these rumors started to fly it was when they restarted Will and grace. I think people assumed that a Office restarting would be more or less like this, gathering the entire cast and continuing where we left off, "Daniels said.
"I returned to direct the show in season nine after discussing it with the main cast, and part of our idea was that we were going to end. We were going to write to an end and have an end, so many characters left the office. We moved on One year, we found out where everyone was. There was something that seemed like we actually finished the stories, we didn't leave it hanging. I felt like we're probably not going to go get each character back, they're all doing all these cool things, "he continued.
Would viewers and iteration of The office without Jim and Pam for inattention? John Krasinski He has raised the idea of a special meeting in the past.
"I don't think people's expectations of going back to the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show were realistic. But, I don't know. People still seem to be on the show. At some point, maybe, it's unfair. being a jerk and not giving them what they want. I don't know, "Daniels said.
(E! And Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLa5671b030b570e6270e4aea6bb6510af12%