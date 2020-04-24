The new Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has some weird tweets about Big Bird

Jerry Jeudy had a very good night in the 2020 NFL Draft, becoming the Broncos' No. 1 pick at No. 15 overall. But as it is tradition at draft time, everyone tries to find strange tweets from the prospects.

These old tweets are often colored or raw; sometimes they are just dumb. This draft was no different, as the United States discovered that Jeudy had what can only be described as an obsession with the Big Bird character from "Sesame Street."

In August 2013, Jeudy was 14 years old. On August 6, 2013, at 7:35 p.m., he shared a simple statement:

The tweets continued from there, only this time Jeudy had questions.

What if you see a large bird approaching you and asking Sesame Street? – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

What if you see a big bird joking in the club with a broken heart? – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

Jeudy began firing tweets in quick succession. Several of them referenced drugs, sexual situations or violent acts.

What if you see a big bird walking towards you and ask for $ 5 so I can buy a bag? – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

What if you see a big bird stealing from an old woman? – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

What if you see a big bird get hit by a cookie monster for crushing Elmo? – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

What if you see Big Bird and Barney Slap Boxing – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

While most of these tweets were sent in less than an hour, Jeudy had one last thought on the subject the next morning.

What if Big Bird took a trip around – Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

There is no way of knowing what caused these tweets. "Big Bird & # 39; s Words,quot;, an app for kids, was released in the summer of 2013, but the road gets cold there. It definitely sounds like something the Broncos reporters should ask the young wide receiver.

Given that he was a teenager at the time and most of these tweets are harmless, if only a little NSFW, maybe we shouldn't be judging Jeudy?