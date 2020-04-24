The NCAA is about to make high-profile college athletics that much more rewarding for players.

It has not even been a year since the NCAA formed a task force to consider the various ways in which the name / image / image rights of college athletes could be introduced into what they term "the collegiate model."

In many words, the problem they were tasked with solving was this: how can players get money and still not be professionals? That's a very difficult question to answer, and everyone who considers it has daily jobs, so it should come as no surprise that it has taken this group from May 14 last year to now to formulate an answer.

The NCAA Board of Governors meets Monday and Tuesday to consider the proposals, according to The Associated Press, which reported that the recommendations will allow athletes to enter into individual sponsorship deals with a wide range of business concerns.

MORE: UConn President: "Current thinking,quot; is that NCAA Fall Sports will be canceled

It is up to individual universities to determine if that includes sportswear companies; Most Division I members have college contracts with Nike, adidas, Under Armor, or others. Surprisingly, the NCAA would not prohibit identified college drivers from making a deal with an athlete.

Athletes would have to disclose all offers to universities. If approved by the board, the new regulations would likely have to go through the legislative process for implementation in the 2021-22 academic year.

As the folder on the NBA's new "road,quot; program for elite high school prospects unfolded last week, several columnists prescribed a rapid decline in NCAA basketball and a Wall Street Journal headline suggesting that the plan could be "finishing college basketball as we know it,quot; – Little attention was paid to the possibility of the best prospects approaching or exceeding the promised $ 500,000 to help Jalen Green train and play exhibition games next winter.

College players will have to do more for their money. They will have to maintain academic eligibility and play real games with real consequences, but they will also be awarded a much grander stage.

Whether this happens fast enough for the many criticisms from the NCAA, allowing NIL athletes right was the inevitable result at the time the task force was formed. The organization makes radical changes slowly, for better or for worse. When an effort like this is launched, the committee in charge does not bring the ball to the 1-yard line and then kneel.

"It is only a matter of time, and the hope would be to stagger everything that comes with that and the transfer rules in one go," a former Final Four coach told Sporting News. "The process of bringing it all back together with closings is overwhelming for all schools, but I'm afraid it's not being considered with the push of this legislation."

MORE: Mark Cuban's Ideas About NCAA's Future Are A Billion Times Wrong

A former national coach of the year told SN that he supports the movement, but is curious to see what the opportunities will be like for athletes at each school.

"It is a continuous and necessary progression, along with the cost of attendance and other recent changes, to address the problem of amateurism in today's university sports economy," said the coach.

Under the current draft NBA and NFL rules, athletes who can trade individual souvenirs or sign autographs for a fee can give them the freedom to make decisions about their professional futures based less on immediate financial need and more on the spot. ideal for such a decision consequence.

Last year, college basketball saw 44 athletes leave for the first inning of the NBA draft without being selected. Some may still have decided that they wanted to move to professional basketball in whatever form was available to them. However, if these rules had been implemented, it seems likely that a segment of those players would have been in a position to further develop their skills before risking the draft.

College athletics has always been an underrated experience for participants: free higher education, high-level training and coaching, personal branding, cost-free living, and cost of attendance payments that have been ignored by critics who allege to athletes. get "nothing,quot;.

Once the name / image / likeness is approved, NCAA athletics might not be an easy deal to beat.